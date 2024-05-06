My Personal Patronus
Get out your wands, because you’re going to want every single one of these.
You know, when two fandoms collide, things can get really intense. (I’m looking at you, Marvel-themed Mickey Mouse ears.) But they can also get really perfect, which is what’s happening with the latest collection of Harry Potter Squishmallows. Potterheads are already pretty heavily invested in all things Hogwarts and beyond, and if you haven’t met a Squishmallow fan yet, let me introduce you to my 9-year-old daughter who literally sleeps on a sliver of mattress because she refuses to move any of her Squishamllows out of her bed.
Combine those two — most 9-year-olds I know are already fans of both Harry Potter and Squishmallows — and it makes sense why this new collection is so exciting. Releasing in waves with more to come, the Harry Potter Squishmallows will cover everything from your favorite characters in different themes (like Quidditch Harry Potter and his golden snitch) to the mascots of the Hogwarts Houses. Soon you’ll be able to make a pile of Harry Potter Squishmallows from which you can watch the movies or read the books. I’m personally holding out for the Professor Lupin Squishmallow and at least one variation of Squishmallow Hagrid. Oh, and Molly Weasley. Ooh! And Professor McGonagall. Wow, Squishmallows, you’ve got work to do.
But for now, enjoy this first wave of Harry Potter Squishmallows.
The Harry Potter Squishmallows shown here are from Series 1 and Series 2, and more will be on the way throughout the year. Which one are you going to grab first?