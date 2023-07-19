It might be scary to hear, but spooky season will be here before you know it. Home Depot is the place to go for large-scale Halloween decorations, especially for your front yard. A 13-Foot tall Jack Skellington lawn ornament and his friends (goblins, ghouls, witches… you know the vibe) can be found at the home improvement chain, and you don’t have to wait until the fall season to shop their brand new Halloween lineup.

This year, Home Depot has a lot of Halloween decorations to choose from. If a giant skeleton as tall as your house isn’t your vibe, how about an 8-foot spider or a headless scarecrow? Or maybe less “scary” stuff, like a giant purple & orange light up tree or a large wire bat?

When will Home Depot put out Halloween stuff in 2023?

A representative for Home Depot tells Romper that Halloween decorations will be in stores at the end of August, but they went live on homedepot.com on July 13.

That means you can start order ing Skelly and other Halloween items you’ll need to scare your neighborhood’s trick-or-treaters as soon as you’re ready to accept that summer won’t last forever. Or wait until late August if you want to see the products in-person before you buy.

If you have younger kids or scary stuff just isn’t your idea of fun, here are some not-so-creepy Halloween decorations available at Home Depot. They’re cute, festive, and more family-friendly.

Whatever you’re brewing up for your Halloween aesthetic this year, you’re sure to find something at Home Depot online now or make a note to troll the aisles of the stores in late-August.