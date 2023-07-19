Boo!

Home Depot

Here’s When Home Depot’s Halloween Decor Will Be Hitting Shelves This Summer

Get ready to fill your cart with all of their cutest and creepiest decorations.

by Jilleen Barrett
It might be scary to hear, but spooky season will be here before you know it. Home Depot is the place to go for large-scale Halloween decorations, especially for your front yard. A 13-Foot tall Jack Skellington lawn ornament and his friends (goblins, ghouls, witches… you know the vibe) can be found at the home improvement chain, and you don’t have to wait until the fall season to shop their brand new Halloween lineup.

This year, Home Depot has a lot of Halloween decorations to choose from. If a giant skeleton as tall as your house isn’t your vibe, how about an 8-foot spider or a headless scarecrow? Or maybe less “scary” stuff, like a giant purple & orange light up tree or a large wire bat?

When will Home Depot put out Halloween stuff in 2023?

A representative for Home Depot tells Romper that Halloween decorations will be in stores at the end of August, but they went live on homedepot.com on July 13.

That means you can start order ing Skelly and other Halloween items you’ll need to scare your neighborhood’s trick-or-treaters as soon as you’re ready to accept that summer won’t last forever. Or wait until late August if you want to see the products in-person before you buy.

12 ft. Animated Hovering Witch
Home Depot
This hovering witch will "create an atmosphere of terror" for your trick-or-treaters.
67 in. Touch Activated Animatronic Witches, Light-up Eyes, Poseable, Battery-Operated
Home Depot
These animatronic witches that move, speak and light up — and will creep even the adults out.

If you have younger kids or scary stuff just isn’t your idea of fun, here are some not-so-creepy Halloween decorations available at Home Depot. They’re cute, festive, and more family-friendly.

Holidynamics 57" LED Happy Halloween Sign Halloween Yard Decoration
Home Depot
LED Outdoor lights that say "Happy Halloween" in different colors.
27 in. Touch Activated Animatronic Ghost
Home Depot
Motion activated animatronic ghost that sings, lights up and moves.
51 in. Stacked Jack-O-Lanterns
Home Depot
This pumpkin tree is taller than the average first grader — and it's absolutely adorable.
63 in. Animated Halloween Crawling Spider, Sound Activated
Home Depot
This sound activated spider features lights, sound, and movement.
Metal Silhouette Witches with Cauldron Yard Stake or Wall Decor (2 Function)
Home Depot
Witch and cauldron silhouette that doubles as a wall decal and a yard stake.

Whatever you’re brewing up for your Halloween aesthetic this year, you’re sure to find something at Home Depot online now or make a note to troll the aisles of the stores in late-August.