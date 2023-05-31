Sure, if you’re the parent of a student athlete, you shop for kids’ workout clothes with great intention. But activewear at this point, really should just be considered everyday wear. Parents and kids love them for their wearability (comfortable, breathable, and stylish), and to be honest, they’ll probably outlast all your kid’s other regular clothes because they’re designed for movement. Even the most chill, seemingly sedentary children seem to have a knack for efficiently breaking down the fibers of their everyday clothes before outgrowing them. And these days, many activewear tops and bottoms for kids are seamless (a wonderful option for children with sensory sensitivities) and oftentimes made with sun-protective fabric (convenient, especially if your child absolutely abhors wearing sunscreen).

As a parent, I’m pro activewear as everyday-wear mostly because they last. Between climbing trees, reading belly-down on the carpet, and just being a normal kid, my 6-year-old has, without fail, worn holes into every single one of her cotton leggings. As she sizes up, I’ve invested in more athletic leggings for her. Months later, and there’s not a single knee hole in sight. Plus they make getting dressed for the day more streamlined — when our days start at 45 degrees in the morning and reach 80 by the afternoon, sending my kid to school in a pair of breathable yoga pants is a no-brainer.

If you’re in the market for activewear for your children, from yoga pants to performance shirts to tennis dresses, here’s where to shop. Each of these brands either specialize in activewear or at least have a category dedicated to them.

Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite styles to add to your cart right now.

Tennis, anyone? This one-piece Swing dress from Athleta Girl comes in classic white and navy as well as electric green shown above, and is lined with shorts that one can tuck tennis balls into. The breathable fabric is quick-drying and super lightweight.

For sun-proof, technical athletic apparel, Moody Tiger has a wide range of attractive options for kids, and you can even filter by sports such as gymnastics, water sports, skating, tennis, and more. This rainbow top is seamless, which makes it especially great for children with sensory sensitivities.

Hanna Andersson just recently launched their activewear category earlier this year, and the offerings are just as bright and energetic as you would expect from the Swedish brand. This cute retro-inspired tank has matching shorts for $24.

These kids leggings from Target’s own All in Motion brand have convenient pockets on both sides, is moisture-wicking (so still bearable during the dog days of summer), and made with UPF 50+ fabric. It comes in an assortment of colors, from solids to marbled patterns.

Pimary’s activewear category consists of these super soft half-zip pullovers in four different color options (sea, orchid, navy, and evergreen, shown above). They are lightweight, making them a perfect spring and fall staple, and are made with sun-protective fabric with a rating of UPF 50+.

It’s hard to beat the stellar prices of H&M’s activewear for kids. These quick-drying bike shorts are $25 for a pair of two, and come in an assortment of colors. They’re great for kids who love biking, running, doing yoga, and of course just for general everyday wear as well.

This simple top and bottom activewear set from trusted workout brand Under Armour is great for young kids who are already starting to show some serious potential on the field, rink, track, or court. It’s not just a simple cotton top and shorts duo with the UA logo slapped on them — they’re actually made using the same performance fabrics that are favored by the brand’s loyal customers.

Hardcore athletes rely on compression clothing (they’re meant to increase blood flow, which in turn can help with performance and recovery). If your kid insists they need compression wear for games or practices Dick’s has some affordable options on their site.

It’s obvious the athleisure trend for children and adults is here for keeps — hop on the bandwagon and refresh your kid’s wardrobe with new activewear staples they can comfortably wear to school, practice, and at home.