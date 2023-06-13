If you’ve shopped online for kids’ clothing, an Instagram-worthy baby pool float, or the perfect gift for a new mom in your life, you’ve probably come across Maisonette. Their online store offers all the trendiest, quality children’s products around (and a ton of stuff for moms, too), and now, they’re rolling out a new way to shop and save: Maisonette Outlet. This new section of their site is now open to browse, and you’ll notice right away that all the amazing boutique and designer brands are marked way, way down.

Maisonette was founded in 2017 by two moms who know the way parents actually shop — the way you need to stock up before school starts, replace all of your kid’s shorts after a growth spurt, or buy multiples of a shirt you know your kid will want to wear daily. Maisonette Outlet takes overstock baby, toddler, and kid clothing and marks them down significantly. More than 70 beloved children’s wear brands are available on Outlet for up to 70% off. You’ll find adorable items from your faves — including the likes of Maison Me, Bebe Organic, Bonton, Joy Street Kids, Classic Prep, Hermoza Swim, Little English, and many more — and new brands will be added over time.

Maisonette

“At Maisonette Outlet, you'll find your favorite brands at up to 70% all year round, meaning whether you want to treat yourself to a new dress for a special occasion, or stock up on basics for back to school, you can feel confident you’ve gotten the best value there is on the products you love,” says Sylvana Durrett, the CEO and co-founder of Maisonette. “Outlet is our first evergreen discount destination, and provides a huge opportunity for us to serve a larger community of parents and caregivers. We’re already working on ways to get newness and fun deals shared with our customers in real time, so download our app, and stay tuned for more.”

If you’ve never browsed Maisonette before, now’s the time to window shop the Outlet. You can save big right now on formal shoes for kids (these Mary Janes couldn’t be more precious), pregnancy gear (like this maternity pillow for 50% off), and toys galore (think half off of a three-story dollhouse).