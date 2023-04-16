If the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your mom would be a trip to Buckingham Palace — but, you know, plane tickets to London are kind of expensive — then shopping for Mother’s Day gifts from the Buckingham Palace gift shop might be the next best thing. There are gifts for the mom who loves the history of the British monarchy, gifts for the mom who just wants to feel like she actually visited Buckingham Palace, and even gifts for the mom who just likes to feel like royalty with nice things. The Buckingham Palace gift shop isn’t just full of keychains that say “I saw where the queen lives,” and even if your mom is less of an anglophile and more of a person who just really likes a pretty tin of biscuits, they’ve got you covered.

The prices here for these Mother’s Day gifts are listed in pounds, but the website is still easy for you to use and order from without worrying about the exchange rate. If you’re curious, the current exchange rate of USD to GPB is one dollar to .80 pence. And I’d order early to make sure international shipping goes as planned.

With Mother’s Day on May 14 this year and King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, you’re bound to find the perfect royal Mother’s Day gift from the Buckingham Palace gift shop. There are items featuring Queen Elizabeth, collectible pieces designed for the coronation, and plenty of traditional British products in between so you can treat your own Queen Mum.

1 For The Crafty Mom Makebox Corgi Embroidery Kit Royal Collection Shop £26.99 see on royal collection shop For the crafty moms, the Royal Collection Shop has an entire line of Makebox embroidery kits, inclduing this adorable corgi version. This is definitely intended for adults, so it’s the perfect alone-time gift to give a mom who loves the royal family’s pups and crafting.

2 For The Actual Queen Mom Buckingham Palace Crystal Arch Tiara Royal Collection Shop £95 see on royal collection shop If your Queen Mum has always fancied herself royal, maybe it’s time to gift her an actual tiara from the official Buckingham Palace. This Buckingham Palace crystal arch tiara has a modern spin with the arch designs and is loaded with crystals for an extra sparkly, elegant

3 For The Mom Who Loves Jewelry Buckingham Palace Delicate Crown Pendant Royal Collection Shop £50 see on royal collection shop If your mom would love to wear an actual crown, but prefers a subtler look, then maybe try out the Buckingham Palace delicate crown pendant. The chain is just about 18 inches long, and the crown itself is less than an inch, so it’s a dainty piece of jewelry that will still make her feel totally royal.

4 For The Foodie Mom Buckingham Palace Strawberry and Clotted Cream Shortbread Biscuit Tin Royal Collection Shop £9.95 see on royal collection shop Every mom loves a good snack, and now she can eat like royalty with the Buckingham Palace strawberry and clotted cream shortbread biscuit tin. The Royal Collection Shop has tons of different flavors and varieties of biscuits, but the strawberry and clotted cream one feels especially British and traditional. Bonus: she’ll have a cute tin afterwards to keep.

5 For The Mom Who Loves To Be In Her Kitchen God Save The Queen Crest Tea Towel Royal Collection Shop £7.95 see on royal collection shop Tea towels are always a great Mother’s Day gift. Practical, cute, and can be found with designs for all of mom’s favorite things, like this God Save the Queen Crest tea towel. I love that it’s not too over-the-top touristy looking, but is still a delightful homage to the longest reigning monarch. It’s also a nice size, at a little over two feet long and about 18 inches wide.

6 For The Mom Who Loves To Moisturize Buckingham Palace Hand Cream Collection Royal Collection Shop £40 see on royal collection shop Buckingham Palace has its own unique scents, and your mom can enjoy them in this cute hand cream collection from the Royal Collection Shop. The scents include tuberose and tonka inspired by the Ballroom, pear and orange blossom inspired by the Grand Staircase, and lavender and sandalwood inspired by the English countryside.

7 For The Mom Always Applying Lipstick Buckingham Palace Lipstick Holder Royal Collection Shop £25 see on royal collection shop This Buckingham Palace lipstick holder is such a perfect gift for the mom who loves feeling elegant and fancy. With the crown on the front, your mom can think of London and the royal family every time she reapplies her lipstick. (And the little mirror on the inside is just lovely.)

8 For The Sweet Tooth Mom Buckingham Palace English Truffles Royal Collection Shop £15.95 see on royal collection shop If your mom has ever imagined eating a truffle inside of a palace, she’d love the Buckingham Palace English Truffles box. The pink and gold box has the royal family crest on top, and 18 chocolate truffles inside, half in milk chocolate and half in plain chocolate.

9 For The Mom Who Loves An Elegant Accessory Crystal Pearl Gold Hairclip Royal Collection Shop £25 see on royal collection shop Short hair, long hair, a pixie cut — every hair style can benefit from this gorgeous crystal pearl gold hairclip. It’s the perfect gift for the mom who loves ane legant accessory.

10 For The Mom Who Loves The Queen 'The Queen: 70 Glorious Years' Royal Collection Shop £19.95 see on royal collection shop Coffee table books are my favorite things to buy when I visit somewhere historical, and if your mom is the same, she’ll love this book, The Queen: 70 Glorious Years. In the 144 pages, there are photos of the Queen as a young girl, informal candid shots of her with loved ones, and plenty of official royal photos and historical moments, all accompanied by quotes from some of her best and most important speeches.

11 For The Mom Who Loves To Cook Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes From Buckingham Palace Royal Collection Shop £12.95 see on royal collection shop Another book choice, Royal Teas: Seasonal Recipes from Buckingham Palace is perfect for the mom who loves to cook and entertain. Featuring real recipes from the head chef at Buckingham Palace, there are tons of fun seasonal treats to try, from Christmas tea to an afternoon summer tea.

12 For The Mom Who Loves A Picnic The Summertime Wine Cooler Royal Collection Shop £16.95 see on royal collection shop This adorable wine cooler doesn’t really have anything to do with Buckingham Palace except that the pattern was designed for the Royal Collection Shop. But if your mom loves a picnic, then she definitely loves the British culture of going outside in the grass when the weather is nice with a basket of snacks and wine, and this wine cooler will come in handy.

13 For The Mom Who Loves Christmas Red EIIR Decoration Royal Collection Shop £14.95 see on royal collection shop Christmas is several months away, but a Christmas ornament for her tree is still a cute Mother’s Day gift. Let her remember the longest reigning monarch with this red EIIR decoration featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s crown and insignia.

14 For The Mom Who Loves Trinkets Longest Reigning Monarch Pillbox Royal Collection Shop £35 see on royal collection shop For the mom who loves trinkets and little collectibles, there is this classic longest reigning monarch pillbox. It’s inspired by the Coat of Arms from Queen Elizabeth II’s original coronation program and is made from fine English bone china.

15 For The Mom Who Loves History The Coronation Dessert Plate Royal Collection Shop £50 see on royal collection shop And finally, for the mom who loves history and collecting things, you can’t go wrong with a coronation dessert plate. Featuring info on King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Coronation, this is a piece that will hang in her home for years and be an incredible collector’s item.

The Royal Collection Shop is your one-stop location for all of your Mother’s Day gifts if your mom is into any kind of royal family or British history. Maybe next year you can actually take her to Buckingham Palace.