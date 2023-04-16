We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If the perfect Mother’s Day gift for your mom would be a trip to Buckingham Palace — but, you know, plane tickets to London are kind of expensive — then shopping for Mother’s Day gifts from the Buckingham Palace gift shop might be the next best thing. There are gifts for the mom who loves the history of the British monarchy, gifts for the mom who just wants to feel like she actually visited Buckingham Palace, and even gifts for the mom who just likes to feel like royalty with nice things. The Buckingham Palace gift shop isn’t just full of keychains that say “I saw where the queen lives,” and even if your mom is less of an anglophile and more of a person who just really likes a pretty tin of biscuits, they’ve got you covered.
The prices here for these Mother’s Day gifts are listed in pounds, but the website is still easy for you to use and order from without worrying about the exchange rate. If you’re curious, the current exchange rate of USD to GPB is one dollar to .80 pence. And I’d order early to make sure international shipping goes as planned.
With Mother’s Day on May 14 this year and King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, you’re bound to find the perfect royal Mother’s Day gift from the Buckingham Palace gift shop. There are items featuring Queen Elizabeth, collectible pieces designed for the coronation, and plenty of traditional British products in between so you can treat your own Queen Mum.
The Royal Collection Shop is your one-stop location for all of your Mother’s Day gifts if your mom is into any kind of royal family or British history. Maybe next year you can actually take her to Buckingham Palace.