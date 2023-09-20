Rifle Paper's Holiday Collab With Pottery Barn Is As Dreamy As Expected

When there’s a slight chill in the air, the first sign that fall is coming, it starts to feel like what my mom, my sister, and I referred to as “Nutcracker season” when I was growing up. (Our after-school activity of choice was dance, and our ballet school put on a production of Clara’s Dream: The Nutcracker every year). Since then, I’ve come to love any and all holiday items that are Nutcracker-related, and I know I’m not the only one. The new holiday collection from Pottery Barn Kids and Rifle Paper Co. includes a beautiful set of stockings with characters from The Nutcracker on them, in the style of Rifle’s easily recognizable whimsical style.

And that’s not the only thing that will catch your eye from this special collaboration. Along with more Christmas items, the collection also includes Thanksgiving and Hanukkah goodies, like dinnerware, decorations, and bedding. All of the items feature beautiful hand-painted designs by Anna Bond, the illustrator and mastermind behind the Rifle Paper Co. empire.

Our Thanksgiving Picks

The Thanksgiving items from the Rifle x PBK collection are both adorable and useful. The dining melamine and shatterproof plastic tumbler won’t break if they take a tumble from the kids table. The mugs are especially festive to serve hot chocolate, warm cider, or any other warm seasonal beverage in. And the garland — well, that can be reused year after year, even when the kids get older.

Our Hanukkah Picks

Has your kid ever tried to play with the menorah? This wooden toy menorah will prevent any serious accidents happening, so even the littlest ones can participate in “lighting” a candle each night of Hanukkah. The pajama pattern is available in baby, toddler, and kid sizes so you can get a set for all the little ones to match. And like the Thanksgiving tabletop set, the Hanukkah dinnerware set is also made from shatterproof materials. You definitely won’t have to worry about them breaking in between days of celebration.

Our Christmas Picks

The designs based on The Nutcracker are arguably the star of the Rifle Christmas collection. They’re featured on the stockings, sheets (from crib to full sizes), and pajamas for babies, tots, and kids.

But this last item is also a winner: A wall-hanging advent calendar which doubles as decor as well as a countdown-to-Christmas activity. You can tuck a small trinket or treat in each of the 25 pockets for your child to unwrap throughout the month of December.

The Pottery Barn Kids x Rifle Paper Co. collaboration includes more of the things you probably have on your holiday shopping list, plus some other things you didn’t know you needed. Click here to see the whole collection on Pottery Barn Kids.