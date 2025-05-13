The Delightfully Impractical Romper Registry

The amount of stuff you have to buy before having a baby feels overwhelming — and that’s because registry guidelines and “comment ‘mama’ for my #1 baby gear picks” and retailers want you to feel that way. They want you to agonize over the right stroller, they want you to swipe up to their Amazon storefront and make it easy on yourself, they want you to feel panicked and stressed so they can swoop in and rescue you.

But we want to talk about the stuff you want for your baby. The stuff you dream about buying when you think of motherhood. Not the, yes, totally necessary diapers or the anti-colic bottles or the burp cloths — but the stuff that feels impractical. The stuff that other people will swear up and down they “never used” and the products that are a huge “waste of money.” The things your baby can’t even really enjoy yet, like rocking horses and coin banks and cashmere blankets — but are the things you can enjoy, the things you finally get to buy because you’re about to be a mom, the things you know you’ll think about forever.

Because these are the things you lovingly touched as you wandered up and down the aisles of your favorite store’s baby aisle. These are the things you held out to a friend and said, “Omg, when I’m a mom, I’m totally getting this.” These are the things that made motherhood feel real to you. You get to make motherhood look like anything you want it to. And you get to buy the expensive baby bonnets so your newborn looks like a storybook character if you want and you get to buy them their first guitar when they’re still in utero and you get to buy the children’s books from your own childhood to read them.

And that’s what we’re leaning into for the 2025 Romper Registry. We aren’t telling you the best diaper pail to buy or which diaper bag is the must-have or which baby pajamas are easiest to put on in the dark; we just want to remind you that you’re allowed to buy baby things that make you happy. Even if you only get one use out of them. Even if they’re in a closet most of the time. Even if your baby can’t even touch it until they’re 5.

The Baby Items They’ll Wear Like, One Time

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Cribster Sneaker DSW $29.96 see on dsw Baby’s first Converse? Obviously. Look, you know tiny baby shoes are impractical and a waste of money, but how can you resist? These Converse cribster sneakers are so sweet, and they won’t affect baby’s feet as they’re basically like a little slipper to wear — but, you know, adorable.

Dusty Blue Personalized Baseball Hat Rey to Z $30 see on rey to z I just love all the personalized things, especially when they’re done simply like this personalized baseball hat from Rey to Z. Imagine a whole fam of these matching hats, or hanging this one on a hook as you wait on your baby to arrive. You could even use it to announce their name when they’re born.

Daisy Flower & Moss Crown BabyBirdieBoutique/Etsy $25.50 $34 see on etsy Is this not the sweetest photo prop you’ve ever seen? This daisy flower and moss crown is so egregiously cute, and I love the idea of keeping it for baby to wear when they’re older and grown as a sweet reminder of how small their tiny perfectly-smelling head used to be. You could easily preserve this in a frame or shadow box as well.

Soft Slippers H&M $8 $9.99 see on h&m Baby slippers maybe be impractical, but life is short. These soft slippers from H&M have that stretchy elastic band so they’ll stay on baby’s feet, and honestly, they’re kind of perfect if you keep losing socks.

Neutral Take Me Home Gown with Bonnet Feltman Brothers $64.95 see on feltman brothers Choosing an outfit to bring your baby home from the hospital in is a huge milestone. It’s something you dream about, imagining your own baby in those footed jammies and tiny cardigans. So it’s 100% worth it to buy something like this take me home gown from Feltman Brothers, even if you know they’re never going to wear it again. You’re not going to get that day back, so whatever outfit you want your baby to come home in, make it happen.

Baby Chick Hooded Terry Robe Carter's $15.60 $26 see on carter's You’ve probably got tons of hooded towels, but do you have a hooded robe in your closet? This baby chick hooded terry robe from Carter’s is too cute to pass up, and I just love the idea of putting your baby in a robe after their bath, even if it’s only going to be on for a 30-second photoshoot.

Peachy Keen Polarized Sunglasses Babiators $38 see on babiators How silly does it sound to buy a pair of baby sunglasses? But what if the ones you buy actually have UV protection and are really about keeping baby sun-safe and not just looking cute? (Although, trust, baby will look so cute.) Don’t let anyone shame you about buying a cute pair of Babiators — these glasses are polarized with UV protection and also help keep reflections and glares off of water, snow, sand, and ice away from baby. Plus, babies in sunglasses? You can’t argue with that.

Quincy Mae Woven Ruffle Bonnet Rylee and Cru $12.80 $16 see on rylee and cru You know a baby bonnet will only fit for a few months, and you know you might take it off as soon as it’s time to buckle baby in the car seat, and you know the climate may be all wrong for it — but if you want a sweet, storybook-worthy baby bonnet like the Quincy Mae woven ruffle bonnet from Rylee and Cru, then please do not hesitate. This sweet bonnet is light enough for warm summer days, and it’s perfect for outdoor walks, baby’s first visit to church, or just sitting on the front porch on a Sunday afternoon.

The Nursery Items Everyone Told You To Skip But We Think Are Worth It

DaVinci Jenny Lind Changing Table Modern Nursery $169 see on modern nursery A changing table used to be a common piece of baby gear, but now I feel like I often see this on the list of “impractical” baby items because it has such a specific use. But let me tell you, there was nothing in the world like having a changing table — I used it constantly, and I also just felt this deep swell of joy having such a baby-specific item in my home. The DaVinci Jenny Lind changing table has lasted 11 years in our family — through three babies — and it’s still the easiest way to change my 3-year-old and get her ready for the day.

Mongolian Cashmere Pointelle Baby Blanket in Oatmeal Quince $69.90 see on quince Babies can’t have blankets in the crib, you know this. And it’s really not safe to let them snuggle with one on the couch or while co-sleeping either, but who can resist buying their baby their very first blanket. This Mongolian cashmere pointelle baby blanket is so unbelievably soft — and easy to wash — and will last for literally ever. It’ll be one of those baby blankets they’re packing off to go to college.

Joseph Altuzarra Hot Air Balloon Mobile West Elm $149 see on west elm Baby mobiles seem to be on their way out, and I’m not sure why. This is one of those things I daydreamed about buying a baby one day, and I especially love the Joseph Altuzarra hot air balloon mobile from West Elm. Not only is it so sweet to hang over a crib or changing area, but it’s big enough to continue hanging in their toddler and big kid versions of their bedroom.

Bear Woven Kids Hamper with Handles Crate & Kids $99 see on crate & kids There are cheap laundry hampers, sure, but like, why not get a little whimsical with it? This bear woven kids hamper from Crate & Kids doubles as storage and decor, and with the handles, it’s so easy to carry to the laundry room when you need to. It’s also incredibly sturdy and — trust me on this — holds a lot of laundry. The lid on top really helps keep it from looking messy in a corner of the room, too.

Ceramic Moon Nightlight Pottery Barn Kids $39 see on pottery barn kids There are so many new lights and sound machines available now, and everybody has their favorite — but I loved a nightlight as a kid, and I wanted that same comforting, ‘90s glow for my kids. I knew my babies slept best in darkness, but this ceramic moon nighlight is perfect for hallways and bathrooms so you can find your way down the hall at midnight for a feeding, or if baby’s rooming with you, use it in your own room for the most whimsical, soft glow. They’ll definitely appreciate it when they’re a little older and starting to have fears of the dark.

Painted Toy Chest Pottery Barn Kids $399 see on pottery barn kids Toy storage seems silly to worry about when your baby is so small that they’re basically the size of any toy you’d put in the box, but this painted toy chest from Pottery Barn Kids is worth the buy. Not only does it help tie a nursery theme and decor together, you can use it to store blankets, crib sheets, stuffies, whatever you want until they’re big enough to fill it themselves. And the personalization? The kind of thing you dream about.

Dreft Stage 1: Newborn Hypoallergenic Baby Liquid Laundry Detergent Target $19.99 see on target People are going to tell you that Dreft is a waste of money. That you could just wash your baby’s clothes in whatever detergent you’re already using, that there’s really no reason to buy something separate — but maybe they just shouldn’t be listened to. Listen, Dreft is a great choice because the detergent is created with baby’s sensitive skin in mind, but also? It just smells so lovely. I used to daydream about doing my first load of baby laundry and shoving my face into the basket to breathe in that sweet baby smell, and Dreft makes that happen. It’s an absolute milestone worth having and enjoying.

100 Acre Wood Map ElephantGiraffeGifts/Etsy $7 see on etsy Building our your nursery or space for baby — even if it’s just a corner of your room — is such a dreamy time. No matter how big or small your budget is, whether you have a theme or not, you should always incorporate a little something that feels magical and nostalgic to you, like this 100 Acre Wood map from Etsy. It’s an exact replica of the map inside the original Winnie-the-Pooh books, and it’s just so cute and brings a huge dollop of cottagecore warmth and joy to your baby prep.

The Timeless, Vintage Gifts That Will Last Forever

Engraved Reed & Barton Race Car Coin Bank Things Remembered $90 see on things remembered It feels very Richie Rich, but heirloom gifts are always such a sweet thing to purchase — or receive — for your baby, and this engraved Reed & Barton race car coin bank is just darling. It’ll last for literal years, and is one of those baby things that you know your child can pass down to their own children. It doesn’t matter that your baby has zero concept of money yet — still worth it.

Maple Rocking Horse Fifth Room $199 see on fifth room A wooden rocking horse has always been my can’t-resist baby purchase. There’s something so endearing and whimsical, and this maple rocking horse from Fifth Room is made to last. You can hold your tiny baby on it, but before you know it, your toddler will be rocking with absolute glee — and this rocking horse will become a core memory. You don’t have to wait to buy it if you don’t want to.

'The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh' written by A.A. Milne, illustrated by Ernest H. Shephard Barnes & Noble $36 $40 see on barnes & noble You’re going to have a nursery full of board books and those little thin books that are meant for them to chew and try to tear in half, but don’t let your heart miss out on a gorgeous copy of The Complete Tales of Winnie-the-Pooh. It’s OK that baby can’t hold it or that they’re aren’t contrast-heavy illustrations for their little unfocused eyes to zoom in on — it’s enough that you love it and remember it and want to read it out loud to them.

Personalized Child Rocker Miles Kimball $89.99 see on miles kimball A tiny rocking chair is the sweetest accessory for a little one — whether you pop it out on the porch with your own matching rocker or just have it in a corner of their room, it’s such a great piece for them to have as their own. We have a similar rocking chair from our first daughter that’s lasted 11 years through two additional girls, and it’s still their favorite spot to sit while I braid their hair. Personalize this one and they’ll cherish it forever.

Engraved Silver Beaded Baby Rattle Things Remembered $50 see on things remembered Silver baby gifts used to be the norm, and I love the old-fashioned charm of them. This engraved silver beaded baby rattle from Things Remembered is another heirloom toy that your kids will keep forever, and it feels like a sweet nod to tradition and legacy and love. You know your baby can’t play with it and gnaw on it or shake it in the car — but if you want one for them anyway, then go for it.

The Sentimental Items That Are More For You Anyway

Mud Pie First Tooth & Curl Treasure Chest Nordstrom $30 see on nordstrom I’m obsessed with these Mud Pie first tooth and curl treasure chests, whether you keep them out on display or pop them into a trunk or storage. Milestones like this feel so major, but what the hell are you supposed to do with a human tooth? Having an adorable little spot for them justifies your sentimentality.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera Bundle Walmart $67 see on walmart Remember: this is your journey to document however you want. I have a million photos on my phone of my babies when they were born, but some of my favorite photos are the ones I snapped with our Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Instant Camera. I keep them all in a box in our living room — after I date them on the bottom — and it’s such a treasure trove to look through. These are super easy to slide into a baby book our journal immediately, because Lord knows you won’t be going to Walgreen’s.

Mini Classic Trunk Petite Keep $175 see on petite keep There are so many things you’ll want to keep — baby shower cards, hospital bracelets, their first tiny onesie — and this mini classic trunk from Petite Keep is just so lovely for having them all in one place. These are super easy to stack in a closet if you want, but they’re also cute enough to leave out as decor or put on a bookshelf and reminisce whenever you want.

Baby Book | The Story of You Artifact Uprising $79 see on artifact uprising So many baby books feel overwhelming (and, honestly, aren’t that cute), but The Story of You baby book from Artifact Uprising is incredibly easy to keep up with. You don’t have to be a writer to keep your baby’s story alive, either — this journal is full of gorgeous, thoughtful prompts, and with the purchase, you can even order prints of baby photos so they’ll fit perfectly into the pages.

The Stuff You Want Now To Make Traditions Later

Neutral Custom Birthday Crown Flower Lane $42 see on flower lane It wasn’t until after I had my first baby that I read a story of a woman who sang “Happy Birthday” to her babies each time they were placed on her chest. Something about that just really stuck with me, and now I want every new mom to consider celebrating her baby’s first birthday when they’re born. This gorgeous neutral birthday crown from Flower Lane would be so fun to pack in your hospital bag and then so special to use for every birthday after.

Felt Happy Birthday Garland Meri Meri $38 see on meri meri Much like the birthday crown, going ahead and purchasing this felt happy birthday garland from Meri Meri helps create a tradition right from the beginning for you and your little family. How fun would it be to string this up in your hospital room after you move into recovery? Or have hanging at home when you walk in with baby? Celebrate all the birthdays — especially that first official one.

Shakespeare Catch More Fish Youth Spinning Rod & Reel Bass Pro $34.99 see on bass pro Maybe you went fishing with your family when you were little. Maybe your partner is a big fisher and has dreams of taking your babe out on the water. Either way, if you can’t wait to buy your little one their first fishing pole, don’t wait. Use it as — you guessed it! — decor, or just keep it somewhere special until your baby is old enough to hold it and use it and make all your motherhood dreams come true.

The Toys They Aren’t Ready For Yet, But You Can’t Wait To Buy

Crochet Baby Ball & Glove WhimsyCrochet/Etsy $32.99 see on etsy If you’re a baseball family and you’re dreaming about all those sweet newborn photos of your baby and their first glove, please consider this crochet ball and glove set from Whimsy Crochet on Etsy. It’s just so soft and adorable and would look great as nursery or bedroom decor once the photos are done. I can’t get over how cute the little soft ball is.

Ball Pit + 200 Pit Balls Little Big Playroom $186 $248 see on little big playroom Listen, ball pits can be messy. And of course your newborn isn’t ready for one, but if you love the idea of being That Mom and daydreamed about all the fun you and your baby could have with one, go ahead and snag a ball pit and 200 pit balls from Little Big Playroom. Not only do these come in aesthetically pleasing colors, but my girls are now ages 10, 6, and 3, and they still routinely climb into ours. It’s held up so well, and even the balls are still in great shape.

Loog Mini Acoustic Loog Guitars $119 see on Loog Guitars The amount of tiny musical instruments out there for babies is impossible to quantify, from tiny pianos to drums and tambourines, and if you come from a musical family or are just itching for your babe to be a rockstar the minute they’re born, the Loog mini acoustic guitar is irresistible. With just three strings, this guitar is meant to teach kids as young as 3 how to play some chords and get comfortable with the guitar, and it’ll look cute until then.

Rose Garden Fairy Wings Little Adventures $15.99 see on little adventures Every baby deserves a pair of fairy wings, and this sweet rose garden fairy wings set from Little Adventures is built to last. It will work for them from toddler age all the way up to big kid status. I daydreamed about things like rain boots and fairy wings for my girls, and it felt so special to be able to buy them.

Radio Flyer Classic Red Wagon Radio Flyer $119.99 see on radio flyer Is there anything more classic than a kid and their Radio Flyer red wagon? Of course baby can’t pull this one yet, but feel free to use it as nursery decor or pop them in it for some baby photos until it’s time to chase them in the backyard with their little red wagon.

Baby Puppy Plush with Teether Carter's $12 see on carter's You know they can’t sleep with it yet, you know they don’t really know it’s a puppy yet, and you know they for sure don’t have any teeth yet, but this little puppy plush with teether is such a sweet first lovey to buy your baby. Even if it just sits adorably on a shelf until they’re ready, that’s reason enough to buy it.

Uncle Goose Classic ABC Blocks Colored Organics $30 see on colored organics OK, wooden ABC blocks don’t sound like a great idea when your baby can’t even hold their own head up, but man, doesn’t it feel like the ultimate mom purchase to pick up these Uncle Goose classic ABC blocks? Just pure nostalgia. And, like many of the toys on this list, these work great for nursery decor until your baby is ready to start building and toppling and (yes) throwing them all over the house.

Fuzzy Bear Gund $19.99 see on gund Baby’s first teddy bear? You gotta do it. This fuzzy little guy from Gund is the perfect size and weight for propping up on a shelf or in the corner of baby’s room until they’re ready to start snuggling with them at night. It would be great for posing for milestone photos, and for daydreaming about a time when your kid is big enough to play with it.

The Baby Announcement & Milestone Trackers You Once Thought You Were Too Cool For

Rainbow Personalized Milestone Blanket Caden Lane $48 see on caden lane Monthly photos have become a huge trend over the last few years, and using a milestone blanket is a great way to make them happen. If you’ve dreamed about taking these photos and documenting your baby’s growth each month, this Caden Lane personalized milestone blanket is so sweet — even if that’s the only thing you use the blanket for.

Cute News Personalized Yard Stork Sign $54.90 See on Amazon I’m so glad yard announcement signs are making a comeback, and this personalized yard stork sign might be the most ridiculous and fun of them all. You can personalize them in advance so it’s ready to go when you’re on your way home, even if people will ask you what on earth you’re going to do with it after. The answer is: keep it in the garage forever like the sentimental hoarder you’re about to become.

Hello World Acrylic Baby Stat Sign WestCoastBirch/Etsy $28.50 see on etsy Sharing your baby’s birth stats is another rite of passage, whether it’s just in a family group text or on social media, and I love the simplicity of these acrylic baby stat signs. They’re such pretty colors and just the right size for throwing in your hospital bag or keeping on a shelf at home for those first announcement photos.

The Stuff You Dreamed About Having When You Became A Mom

Mama and Mini Slipper Sets GiffenGraphicsCo/Etsy $60 see on etsy OK, another pair of slippers, but come on? A matching mama and mini pair? This slipper set from Etsy comes in a few different styles and colors, but I just love the idea of each of you wearing a pair on your first day home from the hospital or a few months into motherhood when they’re finally sleeping through an entire Netflix binge in your arms on the couch. These would make the cutest birth announcement photos, too.

Ruffle Strap Labor & Delivery Gown Kindred Bravely $37.52 $46.90 see on kindred bravely When I was pregnant with my third, one thing I really thought about was what I wanted this time around. And for me, I really wanted the ruffle strap labor and delivery gown from Kindred Bravely. I didn’t wear it during actual labor (although you could, and it’s designed with the same snaps as a hospital gown), but I put it on after giving birth and felt so much more like myself and so happy in it. It’s soft, it comes in adorable colors, and it still lets your IVs and monitors do what they need to do. It’s perfect for breastfeeding in, too. Even if you never wear it again, consider it for that moment when you’re a brand new mom with your brand new baby, feeling your best self.

Matching Mother & Baby Bracelet Set LittleLundsCo/Etsy $47.48 $59.35 see on etsy Your baby is so impossibly tiny, it seems so silly to buy them a piece of jewelry — but you’ve wanted to be a mom for so long, and if you’ve ever thought about matching mother and baby bracelets, I say go for it. This tiny set would be so adorable in your first photos with your baby, and then you can save it for special occasions or whenever baby needs to feel close to mama. I know the first day of school feels far away, but...

Heather Oatmeal Women's Robe Little Sleepies $64 see on little sleepies Maybe you already have a robe, but if you’re romanticizing that first moment of holding your baby, breathing them in, nursing them or giving them a bottle and just gazing at them, then it’s 100% worth it to buy yourself a new soft robe for the occasion. This Little Sleepies robe will feel like you’ve been wrapped up in your own baby swaddle, and the color is so easy to keep clean. It’s perfect for the hospital, for the middle-of-the-night wakings, for the long mornings where you’re just hoping coffee does its thing — and one day you’ll pull it out of your closet and remember all of those moments all over again.

Shopping and preparing for baby might still be overwhelming — but when you’re able to buy the things you’re most excited about, the things you’ve been dreaming of since before there were two pink lines on that stick, it makes it a little easier.