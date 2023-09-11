Maybe you’ve bought the kids’ costumes, stocked up on candy for trick-or-treaters, and figured out a route for getting the best candy on Halloween night, but you may be forgetting to grab the coziest Halloween item: pajamas. What’s a better way to adjust to colder weather than a pair of warm PJs? If you’ve formed a tradition around watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with your kids, a set of Snoopy-themed pajamas would be a great way to really embrace movie night in the most comfortable way this year. And lucky for you, there are plenty of options as Snoopy and the Peanuts crew seem to be making quite the comeback.

If you didn’t see, a Halloween pajama set from American Eagle went viral on TikTok in August, and admittedly, it’s adorable. It’s a tan long sleeve and shorts set that’s decked out with Snoopy and Woodstock holding pumpkins, and it’s so cute that it sold out well before the official first day of fall. But these options for kids are just as cute and much more available, so your kids can get into that warm, fall mood whether they celebrate the holiday by trick-or-treating or waiting for The Great Pumpkin to arrive.

Vampires and Mummies and Witches, oh my! Peanuts Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 2-12 $39 $48 see on hanna andersson These orange Hanna Andersson pajamas have Snoopy and Woodstock dressed up as vampires, mummies, and witches. The Halloween colors will make your kid feel super festive, and the cuffed sleeves and legs make for extra warmth during the chilly autumn season.

Peanut Friends and Football Good Night Pajamas in Peanuts Football Friends Janie and Jack Available in boys sizes 6-24M, 2T, and youth boys sizes 3-12. $36.40 $52 see on Janie and jack These white Janie and Jack pajamas feature many of the Peanuts characters, including Charlie, Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy. As any Peanuts fan knows, Lucy often tricks Charlie with a painful football prank, and this pajama set is a reference to that. Also: they say they’re for boys, but you can easily size down and get them for a girl, too.

Sleeptime for Snoopy, and your kid Toddler Boys' 2pc Snoopy 'Boo' Halloween Snug Fit Pajama Set - Green Target Available in 12-18M and 2T-5T. $11 see on target Snoopy’s classic stance — laying on top of his dog house instead of inside it — is made to fit the Halloween theme on these Target pajamas. The spiderwebs, Woodstock dressed as a witch, the matching Jack O’Lantern pants — it all really ties together the spooky theme.

Snoopy Under the Stars Peanuts Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 2-12. $39 $48 see on hanna andersson It’s time to sleep again, but this time Snoopy’s chilling on a jack o’lantern and Woodstock is — naturally — on the moon. Jack O’Lanterns on Halloween pajamas never get old, do they? This Hanna Andersson set is hard to pass up.

A Bright & Fun Set Peanuts Camp Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 2-12. $29 $48 see on hanna andersson If your kid likes orange, these ones from Hanna Andersson are the right pajamas for them. These ones have Snoopy laying in his food bowl and look super comfortable. If these existed in the Charlie Brown universe, Sally would have definitely been wearing them when it got chilly out.

Straight Out of the Pumpkin Patch Peanuts Long John Pajama Set Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 2-12. $35 $48 see on hanna andersson This one’s right on the money if your a big fan of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The long sleeved shirt, which features Linus and Snoopy in a pumpkin patch, is reminiscent of a child’s storybook. The stars on the whole set, which is from Hanna Andersson, are a cute touch as Linus spends all of Halloween night looking up at the stars, waiting for The Great Pumpkin to arrive.

Whether you want to watch your kids to become obsessed with the Charlie Brown movies or you just love a good Snoopy pajama set, there’s so many options. And, if you can believe it, Christmas will soon be rolling around and Peanuts Christmas pajamas will be on your shopping list.