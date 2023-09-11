Clothes

cute snoopy halloween pajamas for babies and kids
janie and jack
These Snoopy-Themed Halloween PJs Are Just The Cutest

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang is making a huge comeback just in time for Halloween.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Maybe you’ve bought the kids’ costumes, stocked up on candy for trick-or-treaters, and figured out a route for getting the best candy on Halloween night, but you may be forgetting to grab the coziest Halloween item: pajamas. What’s a better way to adjust to colder weather than a pair of warm PJs? If you’ve formed a tradition around watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with your kids, a set of Snoopy-themed pajamas would be a great way to really embrace movie night in the most comfortable way this year. And lucky for you, there are plenty of options as Snoopy and the Peanuts crew seem to be making quite the comeback.

If you didn’t see, a Halloween pajama set from American Eagle went viral on TikTok in August, and admittedly, it’s adorable. It’s a tan long sleeve and shorts set that’s decked out with Snoopy and Woodstock holding pumpkins, and it’s so cute that it sold out well before the official first day of fall. But these options for kids are just as cute and much more available, so your kids can get into that warm, fall mood whether they celebrate the holiday by trick-or-treating or waiting for The Great Pumpkin to arrive.

Vampires and Mummies and Witches, oh my!

Peanuts Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2-12

These orange Hanna Andersson pajamas have Snoopy and Woodstock dressed up as vampires, mummies, and witches. The Halloween colors will make your kid feel super festive, and the cuffed sleeves and legs make for extra warmth during the chilly autumn season.

It’s in the Stars

x Peanuts® Boo Boo Fitted Stretch Organic Cotton Two-Piece Pajamas
Nordstrom
Available in 3-18M.

There are a lot of incredible astronomy sights to be seen in autumn, like the Andromeda constellation. Snoopy might not appear in the sky like these Nordstrom PJs suggest, but you can pretend. This set also comes in toddler sizes 2T-5T for the same price.

Costume Party PJs

Good Night Pajamas in Peanuts Costume Party
Janie and Jack
Available in 6M-24M, 2T, and 3-12.

It’s a costume party, Charlie Brown! Charlie, Lucy, Sally, Linus and Snoopy are on these cute Janie and Jack pajamas dressed as pirates, wizards, princesses, witches and vampires. Does it get more adorable than these?

Peanut Friends and Football

Good Night Pajamas in Peanuts Football Friends
Janie and Jack
Available in boys sizes 6-24M, 2T, and youth boys sizes 3-12.

These white Janie and Jack pajamas feature many of the Peanuts characters, including Charlie, Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy. As any Peanuts fan knows, Lucy often tricks Charlie with a painful football prank, and this pajama set is a reference to that. Also: they say they’re for boys, but you can easily size down and get them for a girl, too.

Sleeptime for Snoopy, and your kid

Toddler Boys' 2pc Snoopy 'Boo' Halloween Snug Fit Pajama Set - Green
Target
Available in 12-18M and 2T-5T.

Snoopy’s classic stance — laying on top of his dog house instead of inside it — is made to fit the Halloween theme on these Target pajamas. The spiderwebs, Woodstock dressed as a witch, the matching Jack O’Lantern pants — it all really ties together the spooky theme.

Snoopy Under the Stars

Peanuts Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2-12.

It’s time to sleep again, but this time Snoopy’s chilling on a jack o’lantern and Woodstock is — naturally — on the moon. Jack O’Lanterns on Halloween pajamas never get old, do they? This Hanna Andersson set is hard to pass up.

Snoopy, with Fangs

Character Halloween Toddler Pajama Set
Walmart
Available in 12-18M and 2T-5T

Like Lucy says in It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, a costume should never reflect someone’s real personality. That explains why Snoopy is dressed up as a scary vampire on these Walmart pajamas. He’ll definitely get your kid excited to go trick-or-treating.

A Bright & Fun Set

Peanuts Camp Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2-12.

If your kid likes orange, these ones from Hanna Andersson are the right pajamas for them. These ones have Snoopy laying in his food bowl and look super comfortable. If these existed in the Charlie Brown universe, Sally would have definitely been wearing them when it got chilly out.

Jack O’Lanterns and Snoopy

Good Night Pajamas in Peanuts Snoopy Pumpkin
Janie and Jack
Available in 6-24M, 2T, and 3-12.

These light orange Janie and Jack PJs have Snoopy, Woodstock and Jack O’Lanterns. It’s a fun pattern for a little kid who is getting to carve their own Jack O’Lanterns for the first time.

Straight Out of the Pumpkin Patch

Peanuts Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Available in sizes 2-12.

This one’s right on the money if your a big fan of It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. The long sleeved shirt, which features Linus and Snoopy in a pumpkin patch, is reminiscent of a child’s storybook. The stars on the whole set, which is from Hanna Andersson, are a cute touch as Linus spends all of Halloween night looking up at the stars, waiting for The Great Pumpkin to arrive.

Whether you want to watch your kids to become obsessed with the Charlie Brown movies or you just love a good Snoopy pajama set, there’s so many options. And, if you can believe it, Christmas will soon be rolling around and Peanuts Christmas pajamas will be on your shopping list.