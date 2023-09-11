We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Maybe you’ve bought the kids’ costumes, stocked up on candy for trick-or-treaters, and figured out a route for getting the best candy on Halloween night, but you may be forgetting to grab the coziest Halloween item: pajamas. What’s a better way to adjust to colder weather than a pair of warm PJs? If you’ve formed a tradition around watching It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown with your kids, a set of Snoopy-themed pajamas would be a great way to really embrace movie night in the most comfortable way this year. And lucky for you, there are plenty of options as Snoopy and the Peanuts crew seem to be making quite the comeback.
If you didn’t see, a Halloween pajama set from American Eagle went viral on TikTok in August, and admittedly, it’s adorable. It’s a tan long sleeve and shorts set that’s decked out with Snoopy and Woodstock holding pumpkins, and it’s so cute that it sold out well before the official first day of fall. But these options for kids are just as cute and much more available, so your kids can get into that warm, fall mood whether they celebrate the holiday by trick-or-treating or waiting for The Great Pumpkin to arrive.
Whether you want to watch your kids to become obsessed with the Charlie Brown movies or you just love a good Snoopy pajama set, there’s so many options. And, if you can believe it, Christmas will soon be rolling around and Peanuts Christmas pajamas will be on your shopping list.