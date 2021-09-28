These Family Costumes Will Win Halloween

When you’re on the hunt for a Halloween costume for yourself, there is an overwhelming number of options out there. However, when it comes to family Halloween costume ideas, those are in shorter supply, especially if you hope to include the family pet in the action (which you absolutely should). So, if you’ve found yourself on the hunt for the perfect family Halloween costume for 2021, here are some fantastic options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Wizard of Oz Family Costumes

Such a classic movie, and so many fun characters to choose from like Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, the Wicked Witch of the West, Glenda the Good Witch, and even The Great and Powerful Oz himself. What’s really great about a lot of these family Halloween costumes is that if you don’t want to spend a lot of money, you can probably find a lot of the essentials in your closet already. Just make sure you have some face paint for the different characters as well as their iconic accessories like a broom for the witch, a pretend ax for the Tin Man, and a pair of sparkly red shoes for Dorothy.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Family Costumes

The Nightmare Before Christmas is among the best Halloween movies (you cannot convince me that it’s a Christmas movie) so it’s only appropriate for your family to pay tribute to it with a group costume, right? Character options include Jack, Sally, the Mayor, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein, Lock, Shock, Barrell, Zero, and even Santa Claus (or Sandy Claws, as they call him in Halloweentown). The best thing about this family Halloween costume idea is that, since it’s such a popular movie, the costumes aren’t hard to find in any size (including the family pet).

Scooby-Doo Family Costumes

For families who enjoy solving mysteries together, there are all of the fun characters from Scooby-Doo. The main gang includes Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, Velma, and Scooby, but if you need more costumes you can always add in Scrappy, The Mystery Machine, or a spooky monster disguise so one member of the family can be the villain of the week. These costumes are especially great for families who like DIY costumes, because, aside from Scooby, they’re mostly made up of easy pieces of clothing you either already have at home or can easily find for cheap somewhere. Who knows, maybe you’ll even stumble across a puzzle on Halloween night that can only be solved by Mystery Inc.

Circus Family Costumes

All you have to do is watch The Greatest Showman and you’ll see why the circus inspires so many great family Halloween costume ideas. Between the vintage characters and the many animals, there are a lot of options to choose from. There is, of course, the ring leader and their lion, but there are also trapeze artists, sideshow characters, and clowns, among so many other performers. Some classic animals include elephants, tigers, bears, and monkeys. So whether you need a family Halloween costume idea that’s for four people or 14, the circus has your back.

Marvel Family Costumes

All of the Marvel movies and shows are a hit for a reason: because people love them, so why not assemble your own Avengers family for a superpowered group Halloween costume? This is another theme that has a lot of fantastic characters to choose from, especially since the Marvel universe is becoming a “multi-verse” and there seem to be new heroes and villains constantly. Maybe everyone picks their own version of Loki from the Disney+ series, or everyone can pick their own hero, such as Shang-Chi from the newest movie in the franchise, or there’s always the beloved Agatha from WandaVision. The list of options is pretty much endless at this point.

Winnie The Pooh Family Costumes

The nice thing about Winnie The Pooh costumes is that there are plenty of characters in the hundred-acre woods that are simply animals, like Rabbit, Owl, Kanga, and Roo, so you don’t have to try to find licensed costumes for every single person in the family if you don’t want to. There’s also the option to get a little creative like maybe one member of the family dresses up as Pooh and someone else is his Hunny Pot or another good pair could be Rabbit and a scarecrow from his garden. It’s one of those family Halloween costume ideas that can go in so many different directions and is so beloved by all that no one will wonder what exactly you all are trying to be.

The Flintstones Family Costumes

Another show that seems to live on and on is The Flintstones, which is great because there are plenty of character costumes for the whole family including Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, Barney, Betty, BAMM BAMM, and Dino. If you need more than that, though, all you need are some standard dinosaur costumes since the whole series takes place in the stone age. Another perk to some of these costumes is that they are pretty easy to DIY, especially since they all have jagged, torn edges by design, so even if you mess up a few cuts or stitches, it’ll just add to the costume’s authenticity.

Safari Family Costumes

Take the family on an African safari this Halloween. Or, rather, turn them into an African safari. To make this family Halloween costume idea work, you’ll need at least one person to dress up as a safari guide in all of their khaki glory. Then, the rest of the family members can dress up as their favorite exotic animals. Some animals that you can expect to find on a safari include giraffes, lions, zebras, hippos, elephants, cheetahs, hyenas, rhinos, and antelopes. If your kids happen to have a little Power Wheels Jeep, then having them ride around in it while trick or treating is highly advised (or you can always convert the family wagon into one, too).

Monster Mash Family Costumes

The fact that you can walk around singing Monster Mash all night long is reason enough to go with this family Halloween costume idea, but it also happens to be a really fun option. Basically, anything can go here from the traditional Frankenstein’s monster to Dracula to a mummy. There’s also some freedom to get a little creative here, too, with the Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot, or other cryptids that may or may not be real. Whatever monsters you and your family decide to dress up as just make sure you’re all a little different to really play up the “mash” aspect of the group costume.

Space & Aliens Family Costumes

Out of all of the family Halloween costume ideas, this is among the most unique and there are so many different ways you can go with it. The whole theme is space and aliens, so costumes can include astronauts, a rocket ship, stars, planets, moons, constellations, UFOs, and of course aliens. This theme also gives you a lot of opportunities to incorporate some glow sticks or other glow-in-the-dark elements into your costumes while trick-or-treating, which is always fun for kids (and adults, if we’re all being honest). The best part, if you have a toddler who is really into all things Toy Story, then they can dress up as Buzz Lightyear and fit right into the family’s theme.

Now that you have some good ideas, it’s time to start getting your family’s costumes ready, because Halloween will be here before you know it.