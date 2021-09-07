The Best Halloween Movies On Hulu To Watch With As A Family

The days are getting a little shorter, pumpkin spice lattes are brewing, and candy corn is making its annual appearance. That can only mean one thing... it’s time to start streaming Halloween movies to help us all get in the spooky spirit. And if Hulu is your go-to place for movies, you’re in luck. Hulu has a bunch of Halloween movies appropriate for the whole families you can stream with your little ones this year.

Whether you’re looking to be tricked or in the mood for some treats, these Halloween movies will deliver. Some films on this list, like The Addams Family, are both fun and just plain spooky. And while they might send a little chill down your spine, they are still perfectly appropriate for kids to watch this Halloween.

And if you’re not looking for something about Halloween, then you’ll love a slightly spooky film like Igor and Monster Trucks, which focuses on the paranormal without being too spooky. Or a fun Halloween special like Madagascar: A Little Wild — A Fangtastic Halloween.

No matter what film you decide to watch on your next movie night, Hulu has a more than a few family-friendly Halloween movies to watch. Enjoy!

1 Madagascar: A Little Wild — A Fangtastic Halloween Hulu/YouTube When a bat enters their new habitat and takes up residency, Marty and his friends are super scared. But when the bat helps him and his friends out of a tough situation, they learn a valuable lesson — get to know someone before writing them off completely. While this Halloween special, based on the characters from the Madagascar film series is only 23 minutes long, this animated short is perfect for the little ones with smaller attention spans. Put it on while getting dinner ready or just when you need 20 minutes free on interruptions. Madagascar: A Little Wild — A Fangtastic Halloween is rated G.

2 Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery Hulu In this Tiny Toon Halloween special, engage in tales of hilarity and horror with the adorably hilarious Tiny Toon characters, like Plucky Duck, Babs Bunny, and Buster Bunny. This special, which first aired in 1995, makes references to several popular Halloween movies, like The Nightmare Before Christmas, so you won’t be bored watching it at all. Not to mention, it was made in the ‘90s and perfectly captures all of that feel good, ‘90s cartoon nostalgia. Need I say more? This cartoon special pairs best with a viewing of Beetlejuice so you can get all of your nostalgia feels in one night. Tiny Toon Adventures: Night Ghoulery is rated TV-G.

3 The Addams Family (2019) YouTube Movies Meet the Addams Family, the spookiest, ookiest, and kookiest family on the block. But when their haunted mega mansion is standing in the way of a reality TV star and home developer’s big plans, it’s up to everyone in the Addams family to use their spooky and kooky ways to save their neighborhood. They just have to get them on their side first. If you love all versions of The Addams Family, then you will want to watch this fun take to see how it stacks up to your favorite version of the film. Think of this animated, kid-friendly version a soft way of introducing your kids to the beloved Addams family. The Addams Family is rated PG

4 Harvie and the Magic Museum Front Row Filmed Entertainment/YouTube Focus on the paranormal side of Halloween in this animated film from the Czech Republic. Here’s the premise — a young, troubled, 10-year-old boy accidentally activates legendary magic, which brings puppets to life. Sounds kind of wild. But what is even more wild is that this magic also brings back an evil puppeteer, who wants to turn the entire city into a puppet stage. This is the kind of weird, paranormal film that perfectly encompasses the super fun, unpredictable spirit of Halloween. What’s not to love about it? Especially since the concept is so out of this world! Harvie and the Magic Museum is rated TV-PG.

5 Beetlejuice Movieclips/YouTube Don’t say his name three times fast. Beetlejuice is a quirky film from the late ‘80s about two ghosts who enlist the help of a rambunctious spirit, Beetlejuice, to help chase away the Deetz family from moving into their home. But Beetlejuice turns out to cause more chaos than expected. While the film is filled with spooky jump scares, some cursing, and some sexual references, which might not be appropriate for all children. But if you’re still looking to have some big belly laughs and indulge in some serious nostalgia, then Beetlejuice is the perfect Halloween movie for you. Beetlejuice is rated PG.

6 Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride YouTube Movies When Victor and Victoria’s parents prepare an arranged marriage for them, they instantly fall in love. But when Victor accidentally places his wedding ring on the finger of a dead woman named Emily, she becomes his corpse bride. It’s up to Victor to get back to the aboveground before Victoria marries someone else much, much worse than him. But he has to deal with Emily, first, which isn’t as easy as expected. Any fan of Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas will love this stop motion, animated, claymation film, which has enough spookiness to make any Halloween lover of all ages happy. Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride is rated PG.

7 Luis and the Aliens Fandango Family/YouTube If you prefer the paranormal side of Halloween, then this German animated movie from 2018 should be added to your list of movies you should watch this season. When a 12-year-old boy named Luis befriends a trio of awkward aliens who crash land into his house, he decides to escape the Earth with them so he can avoid his rocky life at home. But first he has to embark on a wild quest to get them back to their big mothership, which proves to be a difficult task in itself. Talk about an exciting adventure. Luis and the Aliens is rated PG.

8 Monster Trucks YouTube Movies If you’re looking for another fun, animated film to watch, then Monster Trucks might be the film for your next movie marathon. As a means of getting away from his hometown, one ambitious teenager builds a monster truck out of scrapped cars, but it’s actually a monster. This sets things on wild ride that takes the teen on the adventure of a lifetime, and he even finds love in the process. Add this to your watch list if you want to have a fun, supernatural film added to the lineup that isn’t too centered around Halloween. Watch Monster Trucks, rated PG.

9 Sabrina Down Under Hulu In this made-for-TV movie from the ‘90s, Sabrina the Teenage Witch learns about marine mammals who have fallen ill, including a handsome merman and his mermaid sister. OK, so this movie technically is a flick that takes place in the summertime, with Sabrina exploring the mermaid reef. But Sabrina is technically a teenage witch, so she uses plenty of magic to help her through some seriously tricky situations. Not to mention, her talking black cat, Salem, is a big part of this film, so it definitely has that Halloween edge. Think of it as revisiting summer break. Sabrina Down Under is rated TV-G.