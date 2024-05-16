One of the things I love most about Sesame Street is how it grows right alongside my kids. From my girls’ toddler days to their preschool and early elementary years, it’s a show that all of us can watch together and laugh at — even my almost 10-year-old. (I mean, have you seen Cookie Monster as Katniss Everdeen? Hilarious.) But my favorite part is how much I can share with them a show I loved as a kid, too, and the new Super7 Sesame Street collection is harnessing that retro energy by featuring some iconic characters as the brand’s ReAction figures. Whether your kids are going to play with them or you’re going to display them yourself as an OG Sesame Street fan (I’m a Grover girlie), these are ridiculously cool — and Romper has your first exclusive look.

Super7 is known for its toys and collectibles, especially ones that dip into the nostalgia pool. From Saturday morning cartoons to movies and icons like Andre the Giant, the brand is pretty great at serving up bits of our childhood in action figure form, and the Sesame Street collection is no different. The new drop in the Super7 Sesame Street line is introducing two characters you’ll recognize immediately — Cookie Monster and Oscar the Grouch — but the collection also features two characters that will give you that wistful pang of passing time right in your chest — Guy Smiley, “America’s favorite game show host,” and Lefty the Salesman, the sneaky guy who’s always trying to get someone to buy something random (usually with little success).

Super7

Super7

Super7

Super7

All created in a 3.75” scale, these figurines are perfect for displaying in your home office or letting your kids act out their favorite Sesame Street scenes. I’m obsessed with the detail in Oscar’s face, and even the accessories — like Lefty the Salesman’s number 8 and Guy Smiley’s loaf of bread guest — are too good. I mean, Cookie Monster’s fur looks like legit fur.

You can collect the entire new lineup of Super7 Sesame Street characters online now for $20 a piece. Guy Smiley, Lefty the Salesman, Oscar the Grouch, and Cookie Monster will join the current Sesame Street gang available from Super7, including Ernie, Bert, the Yip Yip martians, and The Count. The figures arrive in the vintage-inspired packaging, and are such a bright, happy addition to a playroom or office.