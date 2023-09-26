There’s no better time to go shopping at Target than in the fall. With all of the major holidays approaching — Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and more — you have all the excuses in the world to shop at the place that has everything you’ll need. The best part about this is that Target is announcing amazing deals that span the next few months — this way you can be a little strategic about when to go shopping and what exact items you should fill your cart up with at the time.

The most exciting thing Target is doing this season is bringing back Target Circle Week from October 1-7. Members of Target Circle will be able to get up to 40% off on the most sought after gifts, seasonal items, and everyday basics. Also starting October 1 is Target’s Deal of the Day program, which will mean significant savings for Target Circle members that get switched up everyday until December 24 — that’s 84 days of deals. So basically, you should become a member of Target Circle as soon as you can.

Most deals will not be revealed till October 1, but here are some of the biggest Target Circle Week deals that will be live at some point during the week of Oct. 1-7.

Spend $50 on toys and save $10, or spend $100 on toys and save $25

Spend $50 on household essentials, receive a $15 Target gift card

Spend $25 on select beauty brands, receive a $5 Target gift card

Up to 40% off kitchen items

Up to 40% off floor care items

30% off women's sweaters, denim, jewelry, accessories and shoes

30% off select Halloween costumes and accessories

20% off bedding and bath items

20% off select diapers and wipes

20% off select grocery including cereal, granola and coffee

20% select books and movies

Save $70 on Beats headphones (sale $129.99, reg. $199.99)

For the first time, Target’s partnerships with Shipt, Ulta, and TripAdvisor will also be of benefit to shoppers during Target Circle Week. Some of the deals include:

50% off a new annual same-day delivery membership for Shipt (down to $49, reg. $99), so guests can enjoy the ease and convenience of having all orders of $35 or more delivered to their doorstep in as soon as an hour.

Spend $40 or more on select Ulta Beauty at Target brands, get a $5 Target gift card when a guest’s Target Circle account is linked to their Ultamate Rewards account. Guests can link their accounts quickly and easily and save on brands they love throughout Circle Week.

20% off Tripadvisor Things to Do, which includes over 300,000 experiences from around the globe, including cultural and city tours, day trips and outdoor excursions.

Target Circle members can pre-save deals on the Target app up until September 30, the day before the Target Circle Week starts. Purchases can be made in-store or online with the same discounts.