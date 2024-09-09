Walmart's 2024 Top Toys List Is Officially Here

I will forever miss the big holiday catalogs coming in the mail, but the Walmart 2024 Top Toys List coming out each year nearly fills that hole. With three small kids who don’t watch a whole lot of cable TV — and therefore miss a lot of commercials that they can shout, “Ooh I want that!” to — it’s imperative that I get a list of the top toys of the year to finish up my holiday shopping. Walmart’s Top Toys List is back this year with a whopping 66 must-have toys, including 25 toys on the list that are under $25.

And you don’t have to worry — the Walmart Top Toys List every year is full of things your kid actually wants (maybe they just don’t know it yet). Their favorite movies and franchises are represented, and all of the brands they already know and love, from LEGO and Hot Wheels to VTech and Disney are on the list as well. For Barbie fans, the Walmart 2024 Top Toys List also includes an exclusive collection from Mattel and Walmart called Barbie World, full of fun accessories and playsets. Basically, your entire shopping list for all the kids in your life is covered by the Walmart Top Toys List — and Romper has the exclusive.

You can find the entire list online, but here are a few of our favorite items on the Walmart 2024 Top Toys List.

These items are just a few of the toys on Walmart’s Top Toys List that are under $25, and the age ranges on the entire list will truly take care of everyone. There are also plenty of licensed favorites, and some of the toys on the Walmart Top Toy List will for sure be at the top of your kid’s own wish list.

If you’re looking for the one big item your kid’s going to lose their mind over this holiday season, the Walmart Top Toy List has you there, too. Here are a few favorite “big items” for all ages:

So go ahead and get your shopping lists ready. Toys for preschoolers and gifts all the way up to tweens and teens are available on the Walmart 2024 Top Toys List. It’s seriously all you need to make sure everybody gets what’s going to make them happy this holiday season — and you can use curbside pick-up for pretty much all of it. I know it’s just September, but if Santa can start work early, so can you.