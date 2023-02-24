TV

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton in 1923.
10 Parenting Lessons We've Learned From The Dutton Family In 1923

For starters, don’t mess with a matriarch.

As 1923’s first season comes to a close and with Season 2 on the horizon, we find ourselves reflecting on some of the lessons we’ve learned from this generation of Duttons and discovered that many have to do with parenting...

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

#1. Parents Take Many Forms

Jacob and Cara may not actually be parents, but they raised their nephews John and Spencer and are grandparent figures to their great-nephew Jack. They are the undisputed heads of the family and lead with (gruff) love.Viacom
