10 Parenting Lessons We've Learned From The Dutton Family In
1923
For starters, don’t mess with a matriarch.
by
Jamie Kenney
1 minute ago
As
1923
’s first season comes to a close and with
Season 2 on the horizon
, we find ourselves reflecting on some of the lessons we’ve learned from this
generation of Duttons
and discovered that many have to do with parenting...
Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
#1. Parents Take Many Forms
Jacob and Cara may not actually be parents, but they raised their nephews John and Spencer and are grandparent figures to their great-nephew Jack. They are the undisputed heads of the family and lead with (gruff) love.
Feb. 24. 2023
