1923 Will Deliver More Dutton Family Drama In Season 2 Of The Yellowstone Prequel

The Dutton family drama is far from over, folks. With the highly anticipated return of 1923 Season 1 finally here, fans of the Yellowstone prequel series are already itching for more episodes — and Paramount+ and creator Taylor Sheridan are ready to deliver. While release date and plot details are scarce at the moment, here’s everything we know so far about 1923 Season 2.

Will 1923 return for Season 2?

Yes! Paramount+ announced in early February that 1923 has indeed been renewed for Season 2 and will return to Paramount+ in the near future. “There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season,” the network revealed on Instagram.

With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren starring as Jacob and Cara Dutton leading operations at the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, 1923 takes place after the franchise’s first prequel, origin story series, 1883. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan said that he chose to focus this series on the year 1923 because it was “a time of great drought, at a time of Prohibition, at a time of all this expansion — the Wild West was truly becoming a relevant center of resources.” He added that viewers also get to see “the children that we’ve met in 1883 attempting to raise another generation of Dutton.”

And it’s been a hit so far. In fact, the premiere episode of 1923 in December 2022 drew in a whopping 7.4 million viewers, according to Variety.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in Season 1 of 1923. Emerson Miller/Paramount+

When will 1923 Season 2 premiere?

While filming for Season 2 of 1923 hasn’t started yet and no release date has been announced, the Wall Street Journal reports that production will begin in Spring 2023. And it’ll be a pricy venture. “Shooting on a second batch of eight episodes, with an estimated cost of $17 million each, is scheduled to start this spring,” the magazine reported, which added that Season 1 took about 10 months to write, film, and produce. If Season 2 follows a similar timeline, it could premiere in Winter or Spring 2024.

It’s also unclear where exactly filming for Season 2 will take place — Season 1 filmed episodes not only in Montana, but also in South Africa, Tanzania, Kenya, and Malta — but it will surely feature the same beautiful cinematic experience fans have come to expect from the Yellowstone franchise.

How many episodes will be in 1923 Season 2?

As with Season 1, the second season of 1923 will also include eight episodes. And we can most likely expect each one to be an hour-long mini movie, as Sheridan intended. “He’s produced a work of incredible ambition, scale, scope [and] cinematic ambition. Taylor thinks of each of these episodes as a one-hour movie,” Ford told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022. “And that’s the product that we’re getting.”

Aminah Nieves as Teonna and Michael Greyeyes as Hank in the first season of 1923 on Paramount+. Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

Will the same 1923 cast return for Season 2?

Until the Season 1 finale airs, we won’t know for sure which members of the ensemble cast will make it into 1923 Season 2. The first season stars Harrison Ford as patriarch Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife Cara as well as Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, James Badge Dale as John Dutton, Sr., Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater, and many more.

Where can you watch 1923?

While several seasons of Yellowstone are also on Peacock, 1923 is only available to stream on Paramount+. New episodes air on Sundays, with the finale scheduled to drop on Feb. 26.