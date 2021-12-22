These NYE Specials Will Give 2021 A Proper Goodbye & 2022 An Exciting Hello

Whether you’re planning to go out or bring the new year in at home, New Year’s Eve night is just not complete without watching the ball drop on TV somewhere. While one planned special, FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022, has been canceled due to rising omicron cases, there are still several to tune into on Dec. 31.

This year’s New Year’s Eve shows are specials in many ways. For starters, two major networks will broadcast their first New Year’s Eve specials in Puerto Rico, including a Spanish-speaking special.

Currently, FOX's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022 in Times Square, has been canceled, but the network said in a statement that replacement programming “will be announced in the coming days.”

Nonetheless, festivities this year will still take place in all several other parts of the country, highlighting the unique culture that makes the U.S. pretty cool. You can also look forward to a magical duet with LL Cool J and Billy Porter. And New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be complete without fireworks.

Below are five New Year’s Eve specials that are set to air on Dec. 31. Alternate between them all or stick to one, either way, you can’t go wrong with how you say goodbye to 2021!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ryan Seacrest will be returning to host the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Co-host, Ciara, Billy Porter, and Liza Koshy, will set up shop in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and New York to bring in the new year. DJ D-Nice will hold it down in ABC’s Club Quarantine on the west coast with the “Level Up” singer and host. LL Cool J and Billy Porter will perform a bicoastal, pre-midnight duet. The Emmy-winning Pose star will be in the Crescent City along the Mississippi River and the hip-hop icon will perform from Times Square. The show will also feature the first-ever Spanish language countdown in Puerto Rico, with actress Roselyn Sanchez as the co-host. Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST.

CNN’s New Years Eve Live Discover Puerto Rico Images For the first time ever, CNN will broadcast its New Year’s Eve special from Puerto Rico! CNN correspondent Gary Tuchman and his daughter, Newsy anchor Lindsay Tuchman, will be reporting live from the old San Juan district to partake in the local festivities. This year also marks the city of San Juan’s 500th anniversary, which makes it a double celebration! According to CNN, Puerto Rico is home to the longest holiday season in the world, lasting around 45 days, from Thanksgiving Day through mid-January. But local celebrations will run until June 2022. Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be hosting live from Times Square. Katy Perry will headline from her new Las Vegas residency. Other special guests will include Amanda Groman, Patti Labelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Leslie Jordan, William Shatner, and Duran Duran. Correspondents will also be in Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Key West, Florida. Watch CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31st on CNN and CNN International. It will also stream live for subscribers on CNNgo apps.

NBC’S 2021: It’s Toast! NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host a two-hour New Year’s Eve special on NBC. 2021: It’s Toast! will highlight some light-hearted and humorous moments from the year which included viral videos, pranks, and bloopers. Special guests will include NBC anchors such as Sheinelle Jones, Lester Holt, and Al Roker, as well as The Real’s Loni Love, Canadian singer, Michael Bublé, TikToker Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Amber Ruffin, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and Lisa Vanderpump. Viewers tuning in can also join in on the conversation on social media using the hashtag #Toast2021. Watch 2021: It’s Toast! on NBC starting at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson NBC Another NBC New Year’s Eve special. Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson will co-host from Miami and being that it’s in The Magic City, we can expect some muy caliente performances. Special guest will include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, and Kitty Ca$h. The former Hannah Montana star tweeted about her and Davidson’s hosting gig captioning it, “EVERYONE finding out me and Pete Davidson are hosting,” with two pictures of them looking at their phones with a surprising reaction. Watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson starting at 10:30 p.m. EST on NBC on Dec. 31st. The special will also be live-streamed on Peacock TV.