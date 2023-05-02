Every year, on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City holds a fundraiser. Now, nonprofits have fundraisers all the time, but none are quite like this. The gala, which benefits the museum’s Costume Institute, brings in celebrities, designers, and luminaries of every stripe to give generously... not just money but glamour. It is touted as fashion’s biggest night of the year and this year no one went harder than parents. So we’ve gathered a list of the best dressed parents at the 2023 Met Gala, because who doesn’t love oggling pretty outfits?

The theme every year draws from the Costume Institute’s exhibition and this year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Lagerfeld was an iconic, often controversial figure in the fashion world. Though he worked for a number of labels starting in the 1950s until his death in 2019, including Fendi and Chloé, he is best known for serving as creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death.

Fashion Christmas is over now, friends, and we must wait another year for it to come again. But come it will, and fortunately we found lots of gorgeous looks to sustain us until then.

Cardi B Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images | WWD/WWD/Getty Images I firmly believe that Ms. Belcalis Almánzar is pretty much the smartest person in any room she happens to be in, especially when it comes to fashion. The rap diva and mom of two sported not one but two looks inspired by Lagerfeld. She stepped out of her hotel wearing this dreamy pink number but arrived at the Met in this ode to Lagerfeld’s trademark look.

Rihanna GWR/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Cardi B may have gone for two looks, but Rihanna pulled off a two-in-one style that came together brilliantly. Arriving enveloped in a rosette covered cowl, she let down the top layer as the carpet wore on to reveal a gorgeous bridal gown that beautifully accentuated her baby bump.

Anne Hathaway Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mother. Hathaway has been coming correct to red carpets for as long as we can remember and this stunning structured-yet-deconstructed look is no exception.

Ashley Graham Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images Where do I even begin?! The structure! The silhouette! The impeccable tailoring! The playful illusion of negative space! The simple yet flawless styling. The mom of three did not come to play

Taika Waititi Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I gasped when I saw this. The father of two rocked this sumptuous, androgynous look and somehow got a dresscoat that perfectly matched his hair color.

Kim Kardashian Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian ticked every box with this look. On theme for the evening? Check. On brand for her brand? Check. Unique without being pretentious? Check. Beautiful? Check? Well styled? Check. Brilliantly done.

Dwyane Wade John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Look, I’ve never met a jacket/cape I didn’t like, but it’s not just that that makes me love this look. The platinum accessories, the leather vest, the fact that Wade kept it super simple: it’s a mood.

Serena Williams Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The soon-to-be-mom-of-two looked radiant in this classic ode to Lagerfeld, complete with layered strands of pearls. The tulle mermaid skirt is really leveling this up for me.

Olivia Wilde Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The more I look at this updated spin on the iconic “gold violin” dress (which was designed by Lagerfeld for Chloé 40 years ago) the more I love it. Gabriela Hearst, the house’s current designer played with the original design by lengthening it to gown length (the original came to the knee) and making it white instead of black. These little changes made for an inspired new look.

Yung Miami & Diddy Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The rare double slay. The mom of two and father of five came in what I can only describe as “Lagerfeld regalia.” Do both looks read just a little bit costumey? Absolutely. But that is what the Met Gala is for. They understood the assignment.

Jennifer Lopez Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When I tell you how I agonized trying to decide the best angle to present this gown. Every way you look at it it’s stunning, which I suppose is easy when you’re being worn by Jennifer Lopez, but still. Seriously, the train, the hat, the blocks of color, the gloves. All of it is incredible.

Marion Cotillard Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s as though someone whispered in Cotillard’s ear “Archangel, but make it fashion” and she twitched her nose or blinked or eyes and just manifested this incredible look. Obsessed.

Kerry Washington ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Flawless. No notes. With or without the jacket, the Scandal star crushed it, somehow making lace and glitter look understated.

Michelle Yeoh Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From the darkness, my soul cried out for a dramatic sleeve, and Yeoh (a stepmom and “popo” aka grandma) answered “Behold, my child” and I wept.

Gisele Bündchen Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This was another look that I didn’t know know hot to present just because every angle and silhouette was so damn good. More than that, the movement on this fluffy, feathery wispy cloak was stunning and Bündchen seemed to be having a great time moving in it.

Mindy Kaling John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images At first glance this dress looks pretty simple, but there’s a lot going on and a lot of that has to do with movement, lack of movement, and texture. The highly structured, beautifully patterned, stiff over-layer features elegant beading on its underside and plays against a shimmering sheath skirt. Also we respect all these moms of young kids sporting brilliant bridal white since they could probably never wear white at home (kids always have inexplicably sticky hands).

Allison Williams Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black and white was a theme in Lagerfeld’s work and in most of the looks we saw at the 2023 Met Gala, so we’re handing it to Williams, who was like “Nah: I’m going to wear a classic Lagerfeld look but in coral.” Stunning.

Teyana Taylor Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There were a lot of nods to Lagerfeld’s signature look at the event, which stands to reason (the man had a look) but this one just might be my personal favorite. It was an obvious nod without looking like she was entering a Karl Lagerfeld costume contest. The super-tight skirt was not easy to move in, however, resulting in an adorable moment when Taylor had to kangaroo hop up the steps on the museum.

Keke Palmer John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images It’s giving ‘60s glamour and I’m just honored to be able to take it in. The teased out hair in particular plays brilliantly against this curve-hugging gown and the pale blue and pink of the cloak complements the look beautifully.

Pedro Pascal Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images He’s not a parent but he is a daddy, and this outfit is fire, so I’m including him. Let this be a lesson to my dudes out there: we want to see your thighs.

Just goes to show that, every now and then, we parents clean up nice!