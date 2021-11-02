The world loves Santa Claus. The world also loves an origin story. So what better movie to watch this holiday season than A Boy Called Christmas on Netflix? If you love a cozy Christmas story about Santa Claus as a child told by none other than Dame Maggie Smith herself, you are in for a real treat.

A Boy Called Christmas Is Based On A Book

A Boy Called Christmas is based on the 2015 children’s book of the same name written by Matt Haig and illustrated by Chris Mould. The book and upcoming movie tell the story of a sweet 11-year-old boy named Nikolaus, who lives in a time before Christmas is a thing. In the movie version of A Boy Called Christmas, the Netflix synopsis reads an “ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible.”

Watch The Trailer!

Netflix released a trailer giving a first look at A Boy Called Christmas, and it looks incredibly magical. Maggie Smith trudges through a beautiful snowy street to tell the story of Nikolaus to two children, and then the world of Nikolaus (played by newcomer Henry Lawfull) opens up to the audience.

‘A Boy Called Christmas’ looks magical.

“Long ago, nobody knew about Christmas,” Smith explains as we see Nikolaus and his mouse getting into adventures with all sorts of snowy creatures. “Until a boy showed the world how to believe in the impossible.” The trailer also shows Nikolaus riding on the back of a reindeer, who takes off into the air and flies.

The Movie Features An All-Star Cast

Alongside Lawfull and Maggie Smith, Kristen Wiig stars in the upcoming movie. Sally Hawkins, Stephen Merchant, Jim Broadbent, and Toby Jones also appear in A Boy Called Christmas.

A Release Date Is Set For November

A Boy Called Christmas will be available to stream on Netflix on Nov. 24 of this year. Just in time for the holidays!

A Boy Called Christmas was made by the same people who produced the Netflix holiday classic movies The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles, Part 2, so while you are waiting for the new movie to drop you can see Kurt Russell as a disturbingly attractive Santa Claus getting into adventures of his own. You can never have too much Christmas magic.