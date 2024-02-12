Miss Teagues, Principal Coleman, Mrs. Howard, and the rest of the Abbott Elementary faculty just came back into our lives with new Season 3 episodes, currently airing on ABC, and we already know there’s more laughs and heartwarming stories in store. Quinta Brunson’s hit mockumentary series Abbott Elementary has officially been renewed for another season by ABC and here’s everything we know so far.

Abbott Elementary is coming back for Season 4.

Just days after the newest season premiered, ABC announced in February that the network has renewed Abbott Elementary for a fourth season. William Stanford Davis, who stars in the comedy as school janitor Mr. Johnson, confirmed the exciting news during ABC’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2024 press tour. “So they had Mr Johnson cleaning up at the Langham .. yep they gave him another job as the announcer .. to let y’all know that we’ll be back for Season 4 !! Oh happy day !!” the actor posted on Instagram after the announcement.

When will Abbott Elementary Season 4 premiere?

The release date for Abbott Elementary Season 4 has not been confirmed yet. And that makes sense, considering that Season 3 just premiered on Feb. 7, 2024 and is still currently airing new episodes on ABC. While Seasons 1 and 2 premiered in the fall, Season 3’s premiere was delayed for several months due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, so it’s possible the schedule for Season 4 could be pushed back as well.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

How can you watch Abbott Elementary?

You’ve got options! Seasons 1 and 2 of Abbott Elementary are currently available to stream on Hulu and Max. New episodes from Season 3 air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Who will return in Abbott Elementary Season 4?

Most likely the entire cast fans already know and love. Quinta Brunson as second grade teacher Janine Teagues is a guaranteed return, of course, as she created and serves as a writer on the beloved series. We can also probably expect to see Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Principal Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, and William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson all back at Willard R. Abbott Elementary School for another season.

In 2022, ahead of Season 2’s premiere, Brunson told Romper in an interview that she was “excited” to make episodes that “go a little bit deeper” that audiences are expecting — and she’s certainly delivered. “I’m excited to do more of those: episodes people won’t be expecting, that will give them more insight on what a teacher’s day-to-day is like.”