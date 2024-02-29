Adam Sandler Shares The Sweet Reason Taylor Swift Makes Him “Jumpy”

Throughout his long career, Adam Sandler has worked with some of the greats. Chris Farley, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi, Maya Rudolph, to name just a few of the iconic stars he’s acted with over the years. But there’s still one celebrity who makes him pretty “jumpy” and, honestly, we’d all probably faint if we got to meet her, too. That’d be Taylor Swift and the reason behind his nervous jitters has to do with his two daughters.

During Monday’s episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Sandler and Conan O’Brien talked about actors, comedians, or musicians that they’re in “complete awe of” and the Uncut Gems star revealed that celebrity, for him, is Taylor Swift.

“[It’s] because of what she means to my kids,” Sandler told O’Brien, referring to his daughters, 17-year-old Sadie and 15-year-old Sunny, whom he shares with his wife of 20 years, Jackie.

“I get a little f*cking jumpy just cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids,” Sandler went on to explain. “So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like, I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t act as cool as I can.”

O’Brien agreed that Swift is indeed on “this whole other level” of celebrity

“People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits,” Sandler said. “There’s not a word my kids don’t know. I know them, too! But they know them inside and out. It’s just, remember The Beatles … every song on the record, you knew, that’s Taylor Swift, too. There’s not a song you skip. You go, ‘Oh, that one’s pretty damn cool.’”

Adam Sandler with his wife Jackie and daughters Sunny and Sadie in February 2024. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Taylor Swift performing in Sydney, Australia in February 2024. Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Info 1 /2

Beyond worrying about potentially embarrassing himself in front of Swift, this isn’t the first time Sandler has talked about being fully in the teenage years of parenthood. During an interview with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show last year, Sandler opened up about how his daughters aren’t as chatty with him as they used to be, especially when he’s driving them around in his van. “They don’t talk to me as much,” he explained to Hudson. “They go way in the back, by the way. They don’t even go in the row behind me. Like two rows back, I can hardly see them in the rearview mirror.”

Sandler still manages to get some quality time with his daughters. Both Sunny and Sadie have had roles in their dad’s movies like Murder Mystery, Sandy Wexler, Jack & Jill, both Grown Ups movies, and Blended. More recently, they starred in Netflix’s You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and voiced characters in Leo. Now only if he can get Taylor Swift cast in his next movie...