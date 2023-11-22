Adam Sandler Shares Story About Driving His Daughters Around & That's Teenagers For Ya

Adam Sandler’s daughters with wife Jackie are at a pivotal age right now. His oldest daughter Sadie is 17 years old, and youngest daughter Sunny is 15 years old. And if you were ever 15 or 17, you probably remember how that looks. Caught up in your own world, really not that interested in your parents. Even if your dad is famously funny and willing to drive you around in his van. For Sadie and Sunny Sandler, they’re so not interested in their dad that they sit “way in the back” when he drives them around in his van.

The Murder Mystery star sat down for an interview with Jennifer Hudson on her talk show recently, and shared a snippet of his life at home with two teenaged daughters. “They don’t talk to me as much,” he explained to Hudson, who is herself a mom to 14-year-old son David. He went on to explain that when he drives them in his van, “they go way in the back, by the way. They don’t even go in the row behind me. Like two rows back, I can hardly see them in the rearview mirror.”

When they’re back there, he’ll call back to ask, “How are we doing back there?” Their response, after turning he tells them to turn down their music, is to bark back, “What?” And Sandler tells them, “Just saying ‘hello.’” Which you know probably drives them nuts.

Sadie and Sunny Sandler might not be paying a whole lot of attention to their dad when he’s chauffeuring them around, but they’re still following in his acting footsteps. They both voiced characters in his new Netflix animated movie Leo when they were younger, and recently starred in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, also on Netflix.

Sandler told People recently that his daughters are definitely interested in a career in acting, although they “like the serious stuff” and might not go into comedy like their dad. Still, he was ready to offer some fatherly advice about working in Hollywood. “I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself,” he told People. “Don’t let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that’s all you can ask.”

Hopefully he didn’t tell them while they were driving around in the family van, because they probably wouldn’t have heard him from the way, way back.