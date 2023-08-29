Adam Sandler's Daughter's Star-Studded Bat Mitzvah Sounds Like Something From A Movie

Adam Sandler’s latest movie, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, is a family affair in every sense of the word. The movie features Sandler’s entire nuclear family and stars his 14-year-old daughter Sunny as Stacy Friedman, a young girl who is getting all worked up over her desperation to have the best bat mitzvah ever. It’s an experience the young actress might know a little something about: the Sandler family had their own bat mitzvah for Sunny before filming the Netflix movie, and it sounds like the blow out of Stacy Friedman’s dreams.

The movie is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 novel of the same name. In the lead-up to her bat mitzvah, Stacy (Sunny Sandler) discovers a romance blooming between her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) and her crush, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). Stacy’s older sister Ronnie (played by real-life sister Sadie Sandler), isn’t exactly understanding of her dilemma. Though real-life dad Adam Sandler plays Stacy’s bewildered but well-meaning dad Danny in the film, the role of Stacy’s mother Bree is filled by non-Sandler Idina Menzel. But don’t worry: mom Jackie Sandler can also be seen in the film playing event planner Gabi Rodriquez.

A bat mitzvah is a Jewish coming of age ceremony for girls (for boys, it’s a bar mitzvah) that takes place when the child is 12 or 13. It’s a religious service traditionally attended by friends and family and is often followed by a party afterwards. Sunny’s bat mitzvah was star-studded, and included celebrity guests like Jennifer Aniston, David Spade, Taylor Lautner, and Peyton List, to name a few. And let’s not forget that Charlie Puth and Halsey performed.

What wouldn’t Stacy Friedman do for such a party?

Another person on the guest list was You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen, “What’s really funny is right before we started prepping for the film, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah,” Cohen told People. “So I went to that service, and we got to do the real-life bat mitzvah and then left to make the movie. It was a really fun life movie moment.” He also notes that the party felt “equally as fun as the parties” in the film.

Watch You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix now, because we weren’t invited to Sunny Sandler’s bat mitzvah and it’s the next best thing.