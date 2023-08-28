Adele Stops Security From "Bothering" A Fun-Loving Fan

Adele’s love of her fans cannot be restrained— not even when she’s in the middle of performing at a concert. The singer was onstage in Las Vegas over the weekend when she stopped in the middle of a song to defend an audience member from security. The beautiful moment was caught on video, and truly no one in the world was more grateful than that sweet fan who just wanted to sing his heart out along with her.

On Saturday night at her “Weekends With Adele” show at Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a fan recorded himself standing and singing along to Adele and having the time of his life. But apparently security (and another member of the audience) wanted him to sit and be quiet. The singer was in the middle of performing “Water Under The Bridge” when she stopped to call out to security in the audience.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him?” she was seen asking in video footage from the concert, identifying a security member and asking him, “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

When the fan realizes that Adele herself is defending his right to enjoy the concert, he is overcome with joy and blows her kisses. “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. Enjoy the show,” she tells him before smiling and pretending to catch one of his kisses.

The singer went on to explain what was happening to fans, saying “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.” That sweet fan now has that moment to remember for the rest of his life.

Adele is an artist who really seems to love connecting with her fans at concerts. She recently helped an expectant couple with their gender reveal while she was onstage, stopping the performance to open an envelope from their doctor to share that they were having a baby boy. As mom to 11-year-old son Angelo, Adele even broke down in tears of her own over the emotional moment, telling the couple that she was so “honored” to be part of their gender reveal.