Adele Joked About Having A Second Baby At Couple's Gender Reveal At Her Concert

Adele might, just might, be ready to consider adding to her family. Maybe. The singer opened up about the possibility of having another baby during a fan’s gender reveal at a recent concert, and yes, she might have been joking. Or she might have caught a slight case of baby fever and might be ready to get going on baby number two.

The “When We Were Young” singer, who is mom to 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, was performing onstage recently during her Las Vegas residency when she saw a sign in the crowd reading, “Adele, will you do our gender reveal?” Despite the fact that Adele told Shantelle and Chris from New York that “no one’s really allowed signs in here,” she agreed to take part in their gender reveal. Even stopping the concert to sit with them to open the secured envelope that was “from a doctor” and everything. So very official.

After announcing that Shantell and Chris were expecting a boy, Adele hugged them both and broke down in tears of her own. “That’s so emotional, oh my god,” she said to the couple in a video that captured the moment before adding, “If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal? At the shower? I’ll have you back and you can do it.” Shantelle nodded yes, and Adele told them both that she was “honored” to be chosen to reveal their baby’s gender. She even had some advice for them.

“I’ve got an 11-year-old boy and woo-hoo, you are in for a ride.”

Adele is reportedly engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, and she has opened up to Elle in the past about the prospect of having a baby with him. “I’ve never been in love like this,” Adele said at the time. “I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

While she is clearly not opposed to the idea of having another baby, Adele has also been open in the past about struggling with postpartum depression after giving birth to Angelo. She admitted that she “lost a lot of myself” when she became a mom, and remembered the early years as quite a struggle. “Giving, giving, giving, to a baby or a toddler, when they can’t even f**king talk to you, your brain goes a bit mushy,” the “Rolling In The Deep” singer explained. “You’re not stimulated very much. In that, I also got really quite bad postpartum depression, or postnatal as we call it [in the UK].”

If she does decide to have a second baby, one thing we know for sure. Adele is going in with eyes wide open. And we respect her for it.