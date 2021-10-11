Oh Bother! Adele Sets The Record Straight About That Peppa Pig Rumor

There is so much to look forward to when Adele’s fourth studio album is released sometime this year. But don’t expect there to be any collaborations with any beloved British cartoon characters. In a surprise Instagram live over the weekend, it was revealed that Adele won’t be collaborating with Peppa Pig on her new album. Sorry, kids!

With Adele’s newest single, “Easy on Me,” due out on Oct. 15, the anticipation surrounding her new album is high. While the Grammy award winning singer has been tight lipped about her new album which is due “sometime soon,” she did answer questions about it during her first ever Instagram Live session on Saturday. The “Hello” singer shared that this new album is all about “divorce baby, divorce!” and addressed one very important question.

“Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig? No!,” she scoffed.

Adele and Peppa have just a few things in common. They’re both highly reviewed musicians that hail from the United Kingdom, whose music is such a hit with kids. But the commonalities, unfortunately, stop there. While your kids might stream songs from Peppa’s Adventures: The Album and belt their hearts out to “Hello,” those worlds or songs will not be colliding any time soon.

Sorry, kids, Adele won’t be collaborating with ‘Peppa Pig.’

And sorry, members of the Bey-hive, the “Someone Like You” singer also said that she won’t be collaborating with Beyoncé on this new album. “I’m not making a song with Beyoncé — I don’t know why so many of you are asking that,” she said. “I love her! Not that I know of, but I’d love to!”

Although you can’t count on Adele to sing about jumping in muddy puddles or to harmonize with Queen Bey on her newest release, you can count on her to sing about her divorce from ex-husband, Simon Koenecki. “It was more of me divorcing myself,” Adele told Vogue this month. “This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

Well, there is always Adele’s next album for singing songs about making friends and recycling with Peppa Pig.