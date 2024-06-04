Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Reminded Us To Take Our Birth Control With Their New Reality Show

If you were hoping to get a deeper dive into the lives of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s family, set your calendar for 2025. Because the couple announced they’re starring in a new reality series with all seven of their children coming to TLC next year.

On Tuesday, Hilaria took to Instagram to share a video announcement alongside her husband. “We have an announcement to make,” the Yoga Vida owner said, with Alex pretending to look alarmed. “Good God, no!” he said, before she pretended to reassure him. “No, definitely not! We’re done having kids.”

Perhaps to emphasize that point, the promo video moved on to show their seven children — Carmen 10, Rafael 8, Leonardo 7, Romeo 5, Eduardo, 3, Maria Lucia, 3, and Ilaria, 19 months — running around their home. Alec is also dad to 28-year-old daughter Ireland, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” the 30 Rock star said as family videos played. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

The sneak peek ended with the entire family on the sofa shouting “We are the Baldwins!” before the dad of eight added, “And we’re coming to TLC! God help you all!”

In a statement shared with Romper, TLC shared why The Baldwins, the working title for the upcoming reality series, will be a hit with fans of the family. “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama.”

Hilaria has developed a big following on social media for her frequent posts about her large family, including relatable “family fail” photos to give a glimpse at what life looks like raising seven children under the age of 10 years old. “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours,” she wrote on a sweet photo of the family in 2022. “Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives.”

The Baldwins, coming some time in 2025 to TLC, is bound to really let fans behind the curtains.