Now that December is here, everyone can start watching Christmas movies (if that's their thing). Although in my opinion, you'd be better off dipping your toe in the Yule pool with a few of your favorite television Christmas episodes rather than a deep dive into the heavy hitters (your It's A Wonderful Life, your Christmas Story, Scrooged, and what have you). Those are for mid-to-late December, some could argue. You need a warm up. And there is no better warm up than hanging out with Lorelai and Rory through all of the Gilmore Girls Christmas episodes. Be warned, some of these episodes could better be described as Christmas adjacent... and that's why they are at the bottom of the list (or top, as it were, as this is more of a countdown).

Gilmore Girls remains a favorite for its loyal viewers despite the fact that the regular series ended in 2007. Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, were everyone's best-loved mother/daughter duo. The fictional town of Star's Hollow also wormed its way into viewers' hearts. A cast of eccentric characters like Lorelai's best friend and co-owner of the Dragonfly Inn Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy), next door neighbor Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), and Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn) were just a few of the people fans tuned in to see every week for seven seasons (and again for the four part Netflix miniseries A Year In The Life directed by Gilmore Girls creators Dan and Amy Sherman-Palladino).

The show was never more comforting than during the Christmas season, whether the characters were enjoying their holiday or not. And now you can watch them whenever you want on Netflix, so here they are.

'Winter: A Year In The Life' 'Winter' was the final 'Gilmore Girls' Christmas episode. Paste Magazine/YouTube Winter: A Year In The Life was the final kinda/sorta Christmas episode ever for the Gilmore Girls, although Christmas does not necessarily figure heavily into the theme. The miniseries takes place 10 years after the original show ended, and Gilmore patriarch Richard, played by the late, great Edward Herrmann, has died (he passed away in 2014). Rory has just returned from England where she was looking for a writing gig, Luke and Lorelai live together, and the rest of the town seems to be pretty much the same except Sookie no longer cooks at the Dragonfly which was a drag.

Season 4, Episode 11: 'In The Clamor And The Clangor' Luke and Lorelai heat up in the snow. This season, Luke Danes (played by Scott Patterson) helps Lorelai break into the local church to break the bells that will not stop ringing and it seems like their romance might finally be a thing. He shovels her driveway, they bicker, Lane Kim (Keiko Agena) continues to rebel against her mom and visits Rory at her Yale University dorm. It snows and snows and looks fantastic, and the people of Star's Hollow are as delightfully off-center as ever.

Season 3, Episode 10: 'That'll Do, Pig' This episode is really all about the Winter Festival. If you prefer your holiday special to be very light on Christmas but heavy on snow, Season 3, episode 10, That'll Do Pig is for you. Rory is dating Luke Danes' nephew Jess, but ends up going to the Winter Carnival with her ex-boyfriend Dean; it's a real scandal. Richard Gilmore's mom "Trixie" comes for a surprise visit and throws Emily off her game, it's actually a real delight.

Season 5, Episode 11: 'Women Of Questionable Morals' Lorelai smells snow. Another episode more focused on winter than Christmas, it opens with Lorelai smelling snow from Luke's bed since they are finally a couple and we can all rest easy. She finds herself struggling to hold on to her love of snow until Luke builds her an ice rink in her yard and yes, this is the dream. Rory and her dad are at odds until his own father dies. Meanwhile Taylor Doose and the rest of the men in town are trying to find a woman for their reenactment to play a "woman of questionable morals" and spoiler alert, it's Kirk.

Season 1, Episode 10: 'Forgiveness & Stuff' Richard Gilmore's emergency brings the family back together. The very first Christmas episode happened after Dean and Rory stayed out all night (literally sleeping) after a dance. Rory and Lorelai are barely speaking, Emily uninvites Lorelai to the Christmas party because they're barely speaking even as they help with the town Christmas pageant. But when Richard suddenly collapses, they all rush to the hospital, with Luke driving Lorelai, and find their way back to each other. Mushy and I love it.

Season 7, Episode 11: 'Santa's Secret Stuff' Lorelai just can't quit Luke. Rory returns from a romantic Christmas with Logan in London to celebrate the holidays with her parents. Lorelai and Christopher (David Sutcliffe) are married now, although she can't seem to get over Luke. Especially when she sees him out Christmas shopping and he and Rory reminisce about their relationship. This one is Christmas-heavy... but be warned. It's also a bit heavy with the weeping. At least for me.