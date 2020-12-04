Now that December is here, everyone can start watching Christmas movies (if that's their thing). Although in my opinion, you'd be better off dipping your toe in the Yule pool with a few of your favorite television Christmas episodes rather than a deep dive into the heavy hitters (your It's A Wonderful Life, your Christmas Story, Scrooged, and what have you). Those are for mid-to-late December, some could argue. You need a warm up. And there is no better warm up than hanging out with Lorelai and Rory through all of the Gilmore Girls Christmas episodes. Be warned, some of these episodes could better be described as Christmas adjacent... and that's why they are at the bottom of the list (or top, as it were, as this is more of a countdown).
Gilmore Girls remains a favorite for its loyal viewers despite the fact that the regular series ended in 2007. Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, were everyone's best-loved mother/daughter duo. The fictional town of Star's Hollow also wormed its way into viewers' hearts. A cast of eccentric characters like Lorelai's best friend and co-owner of the Dragonfly Inn Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy), next door neighbor Babette Dell (Sally Struthers), and Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn) were just a few of the people fans tuned in to see every week for seven seasons (and again for the four part Netflix miniseries A Year In The Life directed by Gilmore Girls creators Dan and Amy Sherman-Palladino).
The show was never more comforting than during the Christmas season, whether the characters were enjoying their holiday or not. And now you can watch them whenever you want on Netflix, so here they are.