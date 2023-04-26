Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and more characters we met in HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off are coming back in Season 2 of And Just Like That... And some we haven’t seen since the original series wrapped nearly two decades ago. So here’s everything you need to know about And Just Like That... Season 2 before it premieres with even more cringey parenting moments.

Who’s returning in And Just Like That... Season 2?

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, respectively, in And Just Like That... Season 2. Sara Ramírez will also return as Che Diaz, Miranda’s love interest. Sarita Choudhury will also come back in Season 2 as Carrie’s friend and realtor Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker will return as Charlotte’s mom friend Lisa Todd Wexley, and Karen Pittman will reprise her role as Dr. Nya Wallace, Miranda’s law professor.

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton will also all return in Season 2 of And Just Like That...

When does And Just Like That... Season 2 premiere?

HBO Max has not set a specific date to mark on our calendars yet, but did announce that Season 2 of And Just Like That... will premiere this June.

Aiden Shaw returns in the And Just Like That... Season 2 teaser.

Watch all the way to end to see everyone’s favorite furniture designer Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for And Just Like That... Season 2 on April 26 and let’s just say, there’s lots to look forward to this summer. The teaser kicks off with a classic Carrie voiceover, “If you’re lucky, no matter what life hands you, you can always count on your closest friends to be there.” We see Charlotte’s daughter Lily telling her parents she wants to lose their virginity, Charlotte obsessing over a “MILF list,” Miranda taking things to the next level with Che, and then Carrie reuniting with Aiden on the footsteps of her brownstone apartment.

Sex and the City fans are pumped for Season 2 of the spin-off.

Fans of the original HBO series quickly commented on the teaser to share their excitement, especially about Carrie and Aiden’s storyline.

“Carrie and Aidan took over 20 years to get their endgame but FINALLY, it’s happening!” one fan commented.

“This promo feels more like the old school SATC!! I'm excited for the new season,” another said.

“OMFG!! AIDAN!! YESSSS!!! <3” one more commented.

Another said, “It seems so much more upbeat and like the girls are really like themselves in the old days! Can’t wait to see.”

June can’t get here soon enough!