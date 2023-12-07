Anderson Cooper Is “Embarrassed” To Share That His Son's Teddy Bear Is Missing Again

Anderson Cooper might be an award-winning journalist on CNN, but his skills at work have not helped him to crack the case of his 3-year-old son Wyatt’s missing teddy bear. A teddy bear that has broken free from the family not once but twice, this time dipping out in the city of Paris. A glamorous escape, yes, but one that probably won’t offer much consolation to the French-speaking toddler when he finally figures out it’s gone.

Cooper sat down for an interview with longtime friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark on Dec. 5 to share a distressing update. His son Wyatt, who he co-parents with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, has somehow lost his beloved teddy bear. Also known as Brown Bear, also known as the Escape Artist.

“I’m embarrassed to even say. Benjamin took Wyatt to Paris to see some relatives and he brought Bear and Bear didn’t come back,” Cooper admitted. He went on to give Brown Bear a bit of back-handed praise, telling his friends, “Bear has gone global, somewhere walking around Paris.”

Now we’re picturing him in a beret and large sunglasses, stirring his chocolat chaud and trying to decide if he should do the coq au vin at a little bistro for dinner or just wander the Louvre and call it an early night.

This is not Brown Bear’s first attempt at escape, but it is certainly his most enviable. Because the first time around, while resulting in an international search and an appeal from Cooper himself, Brown Bear didn’t get very far.

Cooper, who also shares 22-month-old son Sebastian with Maisani, put out an appeal to viewers of Live with Kelly and Mark in July after misplacing Brown Bear, only to find him in September... under the front seat of the car.

“I was driving in the car one day up to Connecticut. And we had searched — I had searched everywhere. I had spent weeks searching. I had driven up to Connecticut and searched the lawn of my house, looking for this bear,” Cooper said earlier this year. “I had gone on a trail in the forest with my son. I went on an ATV over the trail, looking for this thing. I had searched for months!” Then he looked down and there was Brown Bear. Under the seat the whole time.

Or at least, that’s the story Brown Bear might have us believe. He could have been summering in the Hamptons for all we know, climbing back into the car in September to get some much-needed rest.

Fortunately for Cooper and Wyatt, who hasn’t noticed his bear missing yet, he found a duplicate of Brown Bear to use in case of emergencies. Like the bear heading off to the continent to eat cheese and walk the streets of Paris, that kind of emergency.

As for Wyatt, it seems his love for Brown Bear is a fleeting thing. Cooper told Ripa and Consuelos that his son “seems to have moved beyond” missing his bear, instead focusing on a “John Deere Bulldozer.”

“I think it’s like, $250, I looked it up. It’s the greatest gift, it's incredible. It has a never-ending battery. And he drives this battery inside and outside.” How quickly they forget.