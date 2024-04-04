Andy Cohen has come up against a very relatable parenting debate. He was given some artwork done by his 5-year-old son Ben, and he’s not sure what to do with it. Send it off to an art gallery so the entire world can enjoy it? Or keep it to himself? It’s a real conundrum.

On his Instagram Story, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a beautiful piece of art his son Ben, who he is raising as a single dad along with Ben’s 1-year-old sister Lucy, had given him. The art featured Ben writing his name in different colors on a white page, along with a rainbow arc with strong colors of purple, red, yellow, green, and blue.

“Objectively feeling pretty damn good about this,” Cohen said in a video about Ben’s artwork. “As a piece of contemporary art. Not to boast, but I’m thinking about sending this to a gallery.”

While any art gallery would surely consider themselves lucky to be gifted an early Ben Cohen, his dad also considered another course of action. “Or putting it in my closet.”

Andy Cohen loves Ben’s “contemporary art.” Andy Cohen/Instagram

Cohen is all about celebrating his kids and their talent, and certainly Ben’s artwork is worth celebrating. I mean, the way he writes his name, bold and in all capital letters, is something to celebrate. As was Ben’s recent tutorial of how an owl hoots in the back of Cohen’s car. In an Instagram video from spring break, Ben asked his dad if he wanted to be taught how to make good owl sounds. He proceeded to “hoot” in different octaves in the back seat, even offering up the sound of a baby owl. Because he’s just that good.

As for daughter Lucy, Cohen and Ben have both been working on helping the toddler develop her language skills. In Andy Cohen’s case, he’s been using some vaguely baffling cue cards to help his daughter learn to speak, with some of the cards featuring things like a Maserati or a white radish. Strange, but we see where he was going with the idea.

Ben went a different route. “Lucy, say ‘poo poo,’” he was heard instructing his sister in another of his dad’s Instagram videos.

Ah, these unpredictable young artistes. What can you do?