Andy Cohen Is Baffled By Daughter's Toy Teaching Her The Word "Maserati" & So Are We

Andy Cohen found the most bizarre little toy for his 1-year-old daughter Lucy. He has been trying to work with her on word recognition with a card game, and some of the words on the cards make sense. But here’s what we really want to know; does Lucy need to be able to recognize the symbol for Maserati? Because apparently this rates right up there with recognizing the word “cow” in this particular game.

The dad of two recently took to his Instagram Story to share the new word recognition game he has been playing with Lucy, who turns two in May. “This is a magnificent toy we’ve been playing with Lucy,” he explained before picking up a card with a photo of a cow and inserting it into a little electronic device that said “Cow” and mooed. So far, normal. All makes sense. “But then they also have car symbols,” he noted before picking up a card that read “Maserati” and inserting it, where the voice dutifully said “Maserati” as Cohen, who is also dad to 4-year-old son Ben, asked, “Does she need to know the symbol for a Maserati? I don’t even know the symbol for a Maserati.” He also shared cards with the symbols for Porsche and Chevrolet. There was even a card with Japanese flag, and Cohen conceded for this one, “Okay, the Japanese flag I want her to be able to identify.” The car symbols, however, had him scratching his head and wondering, “Is this what I need to teach?”

Also, just in case Lucy wants to know a little about the culinary arts, there was also a card featuring a white radish. Not a typical radish: a white one. Weirdly specific.

Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy has a strange game. Andy Cohen/Instagram

As a single dad, Cohen is kind of on his own on the front lines when it comes to figuring out the kids’ toys, and he’s been open in the past about struggling every once in awhile. Like when his son Ben refused to go to school until they built a 94 piece LEGO car and he was having a tough time getting it done, for example. He just had to kind of figure it out as he went along.

At least Lucy’s card game is uncomplicated. Bizarre, yes, but easy to figure out. Take the wins where you can get them.