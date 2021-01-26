Have you and your family missed following the adventures of a positive little chicken just trying to make his way in the world? Well, good news: the next chapter of Tony Hale's adorable show, Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here, will be able to fulfill all of your sweet cartoon chicken needs with the new original series. But you won't find it Netflix, so here is everything you need to know.

First of all, let's enjoy a little refresher course on the first two seasons of Archibald's Next Big Thing. Premiering on Netflix in 2019, the series — based on Hale's children's book, Adventures Of Archibald — follows the adventures of a positive chicken named Archibald Stutter, who is all about looking at the world through rose-colored glasses and trying to make the best of every situation. The first two seasons saw Archibald fumble his way through sticky situations with a smile on his face, and when things didn't turn out for him he could always turn to his three siblings Sage, Finly, and Loy, and his trusty sidekick, Bea.

Now the whole gang is coming back for a brand new chapter in Archibald's life called Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform.

You Can Start Streaming It In February 2021

If you've already signed up for Peacock, you're in luck: Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here will be available on Peacock starting Feb. 18. A Peacock Premium subscription will cost you $4.99 per month if you don't mind ads, or $9.99 if you prefer ad-free.

The Trailer Is Here & It's Adorable

The trailer sees Archibald bowling, playing Frisbee, delving into a little magic with his pals, and oh yes... putting salt in his tea and just drinking it like it was a choice.

Where Can I Watch The First Two Seasons?

Fortunately, Netflix has the first two seasons of Archibald's Next Big Thing available for streaming.

In addition to his roles on Veep and Arrested Development, Hale is also the voice behind Archibald Stutter, who Hale told Romper in March 2020 "is his "role model." "He's a little chicken that tries to see the best in everyone and the best in every situation," Hale said at the time. "I just feel like that’s something I’m trying to get better at and I think the world needs a lot more of that, especially now."

Other recognizable actors voicing characters on the show include Adam Pally, Jordan Fisher, Posamunde Pike, and Casey Wilson. So mark you calendars for Feb. 18 when Archibald embarks on his next big thing.