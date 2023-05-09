Even though we’re only about a quarter of the way through May, it’s been a busy month for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Recently, Harry traveled to England for his dad’s promotion party. (Something called a “coronation”? We’re sure it was a quiet, understated affair.) This also happened to coincide with the birthday of their firstborn, Prince Archie. May 19 will also mark their fifth wedding anniversary and of course, before that, there’s Mother’s Day. We here at Romper thought we’d celebrate mom’s special day with sweet photos of Meghan Markle with Archie and Lilibet.

We don’t know how the Sussexes will actually be celebrating Mother’s Day. And while we do sort of hope that it involves ancient jewels and Princess Anne on horseback, we’re guessing that the family will have far less pomp and circumstances at their (admittedly palatial) home in Montecito, California. For reasons that are completely understandable to anyone who knows even a tiny bit about Prince Harry’s life or the couple’s relationship, the Sussexes tend to be quite private about their family life and good on them for it.

Still, we got a glimpse into their home lives via their Netflix special — Harry & Meghan — back in December 2022. Though footage and photos of the Sussex children sparingly (honestly, we couldn’t be happier to see them break a cycle of such entitled media frenzy for their little ones) what they chose to share was really very sweet. We got a glimpse at Archie’s earliest days back in the United Kingdom...

Netflix

... and his first look at snow in Vancouver Island.

Netflix

Of course Archie wouldn’t be an only child for long.

Netflix

Shortly after his second birthday, on June 4, 2021, the couple welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana, named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. (We love this picture just because so many of us moms have similar ones on our phones.)

Netflix

Again, we don’t have a trove of images of Meghan and her children — firstly because they’ve only chosen a handful of pics to make public and secondly, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess that, as is the case with lots of family photos, mom is often the one behind the camera. But what we do have highlights that while these aren’t everyday, ordinary people, their lives as parents is pretty familiar to a lot of people with young children.

However Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet plan to spend Mother’s Day, we hope Meghan is treated like a queen.

Netflix

(See what we did there?)