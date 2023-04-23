The Cast Of Are You There God? It's Me Margaret Honors The Book Beautifully

Trying to cast a movie based on a book read by millions of people not just from this generation, but from the past five decades, is no easy feat. We all read books with pictures in our minds and get very attached to those pictures. So when the movie version of Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret was first announced, there were plenty of people who were anxious to see how the cast would play out.
Who would play Margaret Simon, the young girl we all identified with who was worried about her period and boobs and having to play “two minutes in heaven” at parties? Who would play her pre-teen sensation friends Nancy, Janie, and Gretchen, equally obsessed with all of the above? Who would play Margaret’s mom, her dad, her amazing grandma Sylvia hanging out in Florida?
Fortunately for us, the casting department were absolute geniuses. So much so that Blume herself finally agreed to allow a movie version of her famous book to be made after saying no for 50 years, simply based on the casting. “When I write I hear the characters, but I don’t see the characters,” Blume told Publishers Weekly. “So to see them now after 50 years is incredible. And they are even better than I imagined.” The 85-year-old author also admitted that she wanted to see her characters brought to life while she still had the chance. “I realized I wanted to see it while I’m still here.”
We’re so glad Blume decided to allow Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret to be made into a movie after all these years. Especially after seeing the cast.
When Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret comes out in theaters on April 28, it’s going to be difficult to separate the memories we all have of reading the book with seeing the movie. But we will be in good hands with this excellent cast. If Judy Blume can trust them, so can we.