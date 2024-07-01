Nelly Threw The Sweetest Surprise Baby Shower For Ashanti & Her Outfit Was Stunning

Ashanti just got to enjoy one of the loveliest elements of being an expectant mom. Her first baby shower. Even better, a surprise baby shower thrown for her by her very sweet fiancé Nelly. And she was so surprised and excited that we can’t help but be excited for her.

The couple first announced that they were expecting their first baby together back in April, the very same day that they announced their engagement. “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told Essence at the time. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Now two months later, the expectant mom was surprised by Nelly with a baby shower held at the Dolce and Gabbana Baby Boutique in New York City. Video footage of the event posted by It Girl Public Relations shows Ashanti walking into a room full of cheering family and friends as she covered her mouth, looking emotional. She wore a yellow crop top and matching skirt that showed off her baby belly, and Nelly walked in behind her clapping. Both of the expectant parents looked so excited, it was infectious. And their fans were just as excited to see them looking so happy together as they were for Ashanti to have her baby shower.

“What an amazing, thoughtful unbelievable thing for Nelly to do! Love it! can’t think of any guy I know EVER, doing that,” wrote one fan, while another noted, “This was beyond beautiful. I love the way they give each other surprises & make it a point to make each other happy. Thanks so much for sharing!”

While the couple didn’t share details of the guest list, Fat Joe shared a photo from the event where the couple looked ecstatic.

The two musicians have a long and storied history together, dating in the early ‘00s before breaking up in 2013. They reconnected publicly in 2022, and are now expecting their first baby together. Nelly is dad to 30-year-old daughter Chanelle and 25-year-old son Cornell Hayes III with ex Chanetta Valentine, as well as being an adoptive dad to his late sister Jackie Donahue’s children Shawn and Sydney Thomas after she passed away in 2005.

It’s pretty wonderful to see how sweetly Nelly is celebrating Ashanti’s first time as a mom and the celebrations are really only just getting started.