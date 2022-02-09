Baby showers happen all the time, but no matter how many you’ve attended you can still question your wardrobe for the event. It’s not always easy to know what to wear to a baby shower, because it can depend on the weather, the venue, the theme, or even the guest of honor’s general vibe (is she always dressed up, no matter the occasion, or does she live in jeans and a t-shirt?). Whether you are the host, a guest, or the guest of honor, there are a lot of things to consider when you’re planning a baby shower outfit.

As someone who has attended countless baby showers (and has hosted a few along the way), I often struggle with what to wear. To me, it seems like the right outfits are usually a step above casual, but not formal. Of course, this formula changes based on your role in the shower, which makes it all the more confusing. So, if you’re struggling with what to wear to a baby shower, here are some tips to help you find something that’s just right.

Baby shower outfit ideas for the pregnant guest of honor

As the parent-to-be, all eyes will be on you throughout the event, so you’ll want to look your best in something that’s a little more on the dressy side, but also, comfort is key. Typically, you’ll see the guest of honor in a dress at baby showers, but if that’s not your style, then there’s nothing wrong with some nice pants, a skirt, or even a stylish jumpsuit. The actual thing you wear isn’t as important as picking an outfit that relays some degree of respect and gratitude to your guests for taking time out of their lives (and money out of their pockets) to celebrate you and your baby, and is something you feel confident in and can comfortably sit down in (because you will likely be sitting while opening gifts).

When you’re shopping for the perfect outfit, think about where the baby shower will be held. Will you be walking around a lot? If so, you’ll want to make sure your dress doesn’t fall all the way to the floor where someone will be able to step on it. Also, think about what shoes your feet will be most comfortable in. Another thing to consider is how light/heavy your clothing should be, because if you’re in a small space with a lot of bodies, it will heat up quickly (I say this as someone who sweat her way through the presents portion of her own baby shower). On the flip side, if the event is held at a restaurant where you’ll be in once place and there could be a draft, it may be wise to opt for long sleeves or layers.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For the host

While you won’t be in the spotlight as much as mom-to-be at the baby shower, as the host you will be very visible as you greet guests, sit next to mom to keep track of all of her presents, and generally run the show. Because of this, it’s a good idea to lean towards outfits that are a little more dressy than casual. Depending on your personal style and the time of year, you can consider a flowy dress with a floral print, a high-waisted A-line skirt with a cute top, a pair of paper bag pants with some classic pumps, or a casual dress that can be transformed into something more dressy with the right accessories.

Similar to the guest of honor, what to wear to a baby shower as the host will also depend on where it will be held as well as what you will be doing throughout. If the party is at your home and you’ll be doing a lot of running around (and possibly cooking), you may want to avoid anything too heavy that will make you hot. If it’s outside, it might be smart to skip heels if there’s a chance they’ll sink into the yard with every step. Basically, while style is certainly important, so is practicality when it comes to what to wear to a baby shower as the host.

For guests

The everyday guests have it easiest when it comes to baby shower attire. For the most part, just about anything can go as long as you dress it up a little. For example, if you want to wear a pair of jeans, opt for a pretty blazer or a nice blouse and some nice accessories to help dress them up a little. If you have a casual dress you love to wear, then the same idea applies, just style it up a bit with a jacket, some cute shoes, and nice jewelry. You can also keep it easy by wearing a dress that isn’t casual (but not super formal, either) or a cute skirt and top combo, neither of which will need much extra styling.

The easiest way to find the right balance is to think about what you’d wear to the workplace on a casual Friday (but, feel free to add a bit more color to the look than you might at a stuffy office).

It’s understandable if you’re feeling stuck with what to wear to a baby shower, after all, it can vary widely based on who you are, what your role is, and when/where the event is being held. Since there aren’t any cheat sheets for finding the perfect baby shower outfit, just remember that you don’t need to be as formal as you would be for a wedding, but you should wear something comfortable that you feel good in.