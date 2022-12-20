Ashley Graham Owned Her “Suburban Mom” Look While Doing Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

If the stress of holiday shopping is creeping up on you, don’t worry, you are definitely not alone! Even supermodel and mom Ashley Graham is a little behind on her Christmas shopping as she balances all the demands of being a busy mom to three little boys. To make us all feel a little better about ourselves, Graham recently posted a super relatable picture on Instagram, sitting in her car in her casual sweats as she works to cross off all the items on that never-ending holiday gift list.

Graham, who shares 2-year-old Isaac and twins Malachi and Roman with her husband Justin Ervin, is a pretty open book when it comes to being a parent. From talking about potty training trips to sharing details about her difficult home birth, Graham really lets her fans and followers into all aspects of her life as a mother. So of course she would peel back the glamorous celebrity curtain to let us into her regular life as a mom on the go. In a recent Instagram Story, Graham was cute as a button in her grey hat and matching top as she sat in the car and smiled her knowing smile.

“Just a suburban mom, making last min Christmas runs with dried food on her sweatshirt and purple crocs on. And I may or may not be wearing Isaac’s hat,” wrote Graham over the picture.

Ashley Graham sporting her suburban mom look. Instagram/Ashley Graham

With three under three, it’s completely understandable that Graham is doing her best like the rest of us, and just doesn’t have the time for an outfit change after one of her kids likely spit up on her. But the podcast host has a great way of reframing her more difficult moments as a parent. “It's the days that I'm alone with the kids, like all three, that feel like the most stressful, but also I'm like, 'These are my children, and I need to enjoy them. I need to enjoy every single second. It's going to be gone in the blink of an eye,” she told Scary Mommy.

Luckily Graham also has her own mom to look to for wise advice when it comes to putting the chaos of raising kids into perspective. “My mom told me these will be the hardest years,” she continued, “but just remember everything is a stage. So that's what I remind myself, 'This is the stage, this is the stage.’”

While Graham might have been reciting this very mantra while she peeked out the car window in her stained getup, she was still absolutely adorable in her braids and bright smile. And let’s not forget that even in what might seem like an unfashionable moment, Graham’s hat, sweatshirt, hair ties, and even seatbelt all still coordinated to create a monochromatic grey look. Once a supermodel, always a supermodel.