Ashley Graham's Twin Boys Have The Coolest Names

Ever since welcoming her twin boys with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7, model Ashley Graham has been laying low. Which is to be expected considering she has three little boys at home two years and under. But after a month of getting accustomed to her new life as a mom of three, Graham shared her first photo with her twin boys. And not only did she share their names, she also shared a truly stunning image of her breastfeeding one boy as another slept on her shoulder. When it comes to being a multitasking mama, Graham looks like she has it all under control.

On Feb. 10, Graham took to her Instagram to introduce two new members of the family to her millions of followers, little Malachi and Roman, who just made 2-year-old Isaac a big brother twice over. “Malachi & Roman. my boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” Graham captioned her post, adding that “this has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children. can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

Ashley Graham introduced her two baby boys to the world.

So what do the names Malachi and Roman mean? Malachi is Hebrew for “Messenger of God” while Roman also has a Hebrew provenance, meaning “strong and powerful.”

This is the first time the busy parents have updated their followers with a note about their family since Graham first shared a message on her Instagram Story reading, “Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

The new post from Graham saw lots of love being sent her way from fellow celebrity moms like Shay Mitchell, who wrote “I can’t love this photo enough!!!!” and Cindy Crawford who simply wrote “Superwoman!”

But the most moving message came from Graham’s filmmaker husband Ervin, who wrote on his wife’s post, “More proud of you than words can express.” He also shared the photo of Graham with their babies on his own Instagram feed with the message, “I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. ‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”

Now that Graham and Ervin are parents of three little boys, they’ll need all the encouragement they can get. And it seems as though they’ll get plenty of it from each other.