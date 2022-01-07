Life is about to get a whole lot busier for model Ashley Graham and her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin. The couple welcomed twin boys on Jan. 7 and are now officially parents of three. Fortunately for them, they’ve had loads of time to prepare as Graham’s pregnancy went full term with her baby boys, a rarity for twins.

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host launched 2022 by letting her millions of followers know that she had made it to 40 weeks carrying her two baby boys with a photo of her baby bump and a caption reading, “made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.” January is a big month for birthdays in her household, with 2-year-old son Isaac coming into the world in January 2020 and husband of 11 years Justin Ervin celebrating his birthday in January as well.

Now Graham has two more sweet boys in her life to celebrate in January. The proud mom took to social media to share the exciting announcement that she had given birth to her baby boys with a written message on her Instagram Story which read, “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly can not wait to share more with you all.”

Graham kept busy in the months leading up to welcoming twins with preparations for her new life. In December she shared some of those all-important preparations with her followers on Instagram, including a hilarious photo where she was getting in some tandem breastfeeding practice with one of her son’s toy dinosaurs and a baby doll. Her technique looked pretty solid, so hopefully she’s feeling well and truly ready to feed her baby boys.

Ashley Graham is a mom of three.

Now that Graham is a mom of three and her son Isaac is a big brother, her Instagram is going to be even more fascinating to follow. Because this mom is nothing if not fully honest about her parenthood journey, whether that means she’s getting real about postpartum hair loss, celebrating her stretch marks, or normalizing the beauty of breastfeeding.

This time around, it will be double the fun.