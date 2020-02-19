An empowering photo new mom Ashley Graham shared of her postpartum stretch marks is resonating with moms and women everywhere. One month after the Pretty Big Deal podcast host welcomed her welcomed first child, a son named Isaac, the 32-year-old model took to Instagram and proudly debuted her new markings, or as she dubbed them, her body's "new stories."

Throughout her pregnancy, Graham was incredibly open and candid about her changing body. For instance, she once got teary-eyed over trying to come to terms with her decision to share a photo of her pregnancy stretch marks during an episode of her podcast. "That morning, actually — I'm sorry," she said through tears at the time. "I really thought to myself, 'Get it together, Ashley. There's other women out there that are going through the same thing as you. Why don't you have a dialogue with them?'"

Now that she's given birth to her son, Graham has continued that dialogue with other women by sharing one powerful post on Instagram. On Monday, Feb. 17, the new mom posted a photo of her postpartum stretch marks with the caption: "same me, few new stories."

"How beautiful are those tiger stripes!" fellow mom and singer Jordin Sparks commented, while another shared, "I love this. So many years I was ashamed of my stretch marks and 'baby pouch belly' but the older I get and the more society breaks the illusions of what a women is beautiful. I love my body. I created life. I have war wounds. And that is what makes me who I am today. Kudos to you too."

The possible appearance of stretch marks is just one way your body might change after having a baby, but many mothers experience a real blow to their self-confidence because of them. So seeing a woman like Graham who makes her living as a super model openly sharing photos of her own stretch marks will hopefully help other women embrace and celebrate theirs. After all, they do tell a story, as Graham put it, a pretty damn powerful story one.