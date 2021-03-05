Ashley Tisdale Has Been Documenting Her Pregnancy With The Sweetest Photos

While she might be known for some of her more extravagant roles like Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, Ashley Tisdale has been documenting her pregnancy with photos that are adorably sweet and subdued.

The High School Musical actress and her husband, Chris French, are expecting their first child together, and are going to meet their baby before we know it. Tisdale announced the very exciting news in September on Instagram, then took to her blog, Frenshe, to share the details surrounding her pregnancy.

"After six years of marriage, we built a strong foundation, and the timing just felt right," Tisdale wrote. "I gave it to God and the universe and honestly didn't feel stressed about it and then it happened very quickly."

The couple is expecting a girl, news they revealed in October through a sex reveal cake. It's safe to say that Tisdale is excited. "I cried I was so happy," she captioned the post on Instagram.

The former Disney Channel Star is clearly ready to be a mother, and her Instagram grid shows just that. Tisdale can often be seen posting photos of her embracing her bump and enjoying everything her pregnancy. "I'm excited about this new adventure and feeling optimistic about every step," she wrote on her blog in September.

Over the past few months, Tisdale's pregnancy photos show just how excited she is for her daughter's arrival.

She's Coming

Although Tisdale has not yet revealed her due date, her baby will be here soon. "Almost ready...," Tisdale captioned one shot of her bump on March 1.

Pink Everything

While she's expressed her excitement, Tisdale joked to People that her husband was a little "scared" when he found out they were having a girl.

"I try not to have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be," she told the magazine. "I was very excited. I think my husband was definitely scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

Bare Bump

The mom-to-be has been embracing her baby bump, sharing photos of herself on Instagram with sweet little messages about body positivity.

"Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form," she wrote in the caption of one post. "Our bodies do a lot of us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that."

It's obvious that she has been having so much fun documenting her growing bump.

Cute & Cozy

In addition to embracing her bare bump, Tisdale is also enjoying the perks of a cozy and comfortable pregnancy style. The Masked Dancer judge has posted photos of her wearing the most luxe looking sweaters and leggings.

It's safe to say that she has her pregnancy style locked down.

Seriously, it's the coziest.

Sweet & Simple

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Tisdale confirmed that she has a name picked out for her little one on the way. "She was named before she came," Tisdale said. "We thought of a name last year, actually."

And when it comes to her pregnancy cravings, Tisdale is loving the sweet stuff. "I love having something sweet after dinner," she told Access Hollywood, although she told People that she tries to eat "the healthiest" when she can.

Mom & Dad

After six years of marriage, Tisdale and French are finally becoming parents. And it's evident that Tisdale's love for her husband is just as strong as the love she has for her little one on the way. "Chris you truly have made me a better version of myself because you keep inspiring me everyday," Tisdale wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in September. "Your heart is pure, you would do anything to make me happy, through my ups and downs you are my solid rock."

The two of them are soon to become a family of three, and it's clear that they're ready for their baby's arrival.