Ava Phillippe Says Her Big Age Gap With Her Brother Tennessee Is “The Greatest Gift”

When Reese Witherspoon welcomed her youngest son Tennessee in 2012 with husband Jim Toth, her two children with her ex Ryan Phillippe, daughter Ava and son Deacon, were already 13 years old and 9 years old respectively. A large age gaps between siblings could potentially make it more difficult to bond or find common ground, but this was absolutely not the case with Ava and her little brother. In fact, in a birthday tribute to 10-year-old Tennessee, the 23-year-old college student called the age gap “the greatest gift I never saw coming.”

As the youngest member of the family, turning 10 was a big deal that was celebrated by all. Including Witherspoon’s oldest daughter Ava, who seemed to get emotional writing about her little brother. Ava took to her Instagram to celebrate her “baby brother” on Monday with a series of photos and a truly beautiful message of love for young Tennessee.

“Today’s the day…TENN IS 10!! Happy happy double-digit birthday to the absolute legend & tiny teenager that is my baby brother,” she wrote. “He asks all the best questions, has all the smart (& sassy) comebacks, and shows up in life as nothing less than his most authentic, goofy, and feisty self.”

The proud sister went on to write that her 10-year-old brother has “immense maturity” that takes her by surprise sometimes, especially considering their 13-year age gap. “He works hard and plays even harder and is constantly surprising those in his life with his immense maturity, intellect, and compassion for those he loves. Though I once worried about our 13-year age gap, getting to share some of my favorite childhood movies, shows, books, activities, and memories with him has been the greatest gift I never saw coming,” Ava’s post continued. “Thanks T for making me an even better big sister & for all that you teach us just by being you.”

That big age gap between Ava and Tennessee certainly has not seemed to be an impediment to their relationship; in fact, just as the 23-year-old noted, it appears to have really benefitted them both. Which must make Reese Witherspoon so happy and proud as a mom. Because isn’t that what we all want? No matter the age gap, we just want all our kids to love each other. Like Ava and Tennessee love each other.