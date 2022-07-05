Barack & Michelle Obama Shared The Most Adorable Baby Photos Of Malia On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday, Malia Obama! The former first daughter celebrated her 24th birthday over the 4th of July holiday weekend, and both of her parents took to social media to share sweet pictures and supportive messages to celebrate their firstborn child. Barack and Michelle Obama might be one of the most recognizable couples on the planet, but they’re also proud parents who can’t resist the opportunity to celebrate their kids on their special days by sharing those throwback baby pictures!

Michelle shared a super cute mommy-daughter moment from her younger mother days when Malia was just a baby who still fit in the comfort of her famous mama’s lap. The former first lady sported shorter hair (practically a requirement for mothers of little ones who grab onto everything!) and baby Malia was pretty in pink with the cutest little bow in her hair to match her outfit.

“Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy,” the Becoming author captioned the post.

Not to be outdone by his illustrious wife, the former president also shared a sweet father-daughter bonding photo with a picture of Malia as a little baby in her bib and dad gazing at his little girl with a look of love and wonder. “Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up,” the gushing father of two daughters captioned his post.

Malia might only be in her 20s, but she’s been absolutely crushing it in Hollywood, working for Donald Glover on his critically acclaimed show, Atlanta. As if that weren’t already impressive enough, the Harvard grad and Visual and Environmental Studies major, has also been tapped to work with Glover on a new series inspired by Beyoncé.

The Obamas must be feeling pretty nostalgic these days as their two children are making their own waves in the world and the former first couple settle into Empty Nester Life. They recently posted precious pictures of their younger daughter Sasha on her 21st birthday too. With both girls out of the house and doing cool things, looks like Barack and Michelle Obama might be spending a little extra time looking through those family photo albums.