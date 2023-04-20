Spa Manager Belinda Is Returning In The White Lotus Season 3 Set In Thailand

[Note: Spoilers ahead for Seasons 1 and 2 of The White Lotus.]

Anyone who watched the first season of The White Lotus probably had strong feelings about Belinda (Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell), the beleaguered spa manager who was encouraged to open her own spa by Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) only to be rebuffed when she pulled her plans together. It was difficult to watch, especially as Rothwell did such a beautiful job of making us all want things to work out for her. And when they didn’t, many fans were left wondering what happened to Belinda. We’re finally going to find out, because Rothwell is returning for Season 3 of The White Lotus on HBO Max, and I’m really hoping she finally got to open that spa she was dreaming about. Maybe even with a bit of inheritance money from a certain character who died in Season 2?

Variety reports that Rothwell will indeed reprise her role as spa manager Belinda Lindsey after there was much speculation over who the returning cast member from The White Lotus might be in the new season, set in Thailand.

Everyone is pretty happy about this turn of events, especially Rothwell herself. “My heart is full! Words cannot even begin to express how excited, grateful and humbled I am to have the chance to breathe life into Belinda once again,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and support today. I am overwhelmed, overjoyed and over the f**king moon!”

Fans were equally excited to find out Belinda would be back, taking to social media to share some theories. “Belinda owning a mindfulness retreat or just going on one: iconic,” wrote one user. “Belinda got put in Tanya's will,” wrote another, alluding to Tanya’s untimely death at the end of Season 2 of The White Lotus.

While it’s early days for Season 3 of The White Lotus, we do know that creator Mike White was planning on diving into “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality” for this installment. It was also reported that the third season would take place in Thailand. Could this mean that Belinda opened a spa in Thailand? Or that she is perhaps enjoying a spa getaway herself? We’ll have to wait and see, but at least we know that Belinda is back. That’s enough for now.