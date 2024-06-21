Ben Affleck Says He Looks Pissed In Paparazzi Photos Because He’s Protective Of His Kids

Ben Affleck knows how he looks in paparazzi photos and there’s actually a valid reason for it. He might be exhausted by all the attention or just on his way for his next dose of Dunkin’ iced coffee, but sometimes, the actor explained, he looks pissed or annoyed because he’s trying to protect his kids.

Affleck appeared on the Season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show on Peacock, Hart to Heart, and the two talked for nearly an hour about a variety of topics, including why he tends to looks angry in pictures.

“I’m also a little bit shy,” Affleck told Hart. “I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me, and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

Affleck added that he becomes especially disgruntled when he’s photographed out with his kids. The actor, 51, shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. He’s also a stepdad to wife Jennifer Lopez’s twins, 16-year-old Max and Emme.

“Also, because I’m with my kids and they’re taking my picture. Actually, what I’d like to do is much more definitive than just look at you like this,” Affleck said. “I don’t mind, you can take my picture at a club or a premiere, with my wife, I don’t give a f*ck. Knock yourself out. I don’t notice you. But with my children, that’s a different thing.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

“By the way, I also may be somebody who I do find myself... I’ll be sitting at home, and they’re like, ‘What’s wrong?’ ‘Nothing. Nothing’s wrong.’ I’m like, ‘Nothing. I’m listening to this thing.’ I start thinking, is something wrong?” Affleck added.

While Hart suggested that Affleck might just have a “resting b*tch face,” the Gone Girl actor was quick to disagree. “B*tch?! I have resting hard face.”

Affleck has previously talked about how he prioritizes his kids. At the premiere of The Way Back in 2020, the actor told Access Hollywood, “My life right now is focused on, for sure, being a dad, and that’s the most important thing to me.”

While Affleck might be currently fielding paparazzi left and right as he’s in the midst of ever-evolving divorce rumors, don’t be surprised if he looks upset in pictures. It’s just the way it is.