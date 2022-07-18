Jennifer Lopez Has The Cutest Nickname For Her Twins Max & Emme

It’s official. J.Lo got hitched to actor Ben Affleck, and the world is psyched about the rebooted Bennifer. The doubly famous couple, who were engaged in 2002 and then reunited decades later, have given hope to hopeless romantics everywhere. But truth be told, the true loves of Jennifer Lopez’s life are her twins, Emme Maribel and Max David Muñiz. Indeed, Lopez loves lifting up her uber-talented kids, embraces their passions, and so much more. Here’s a look at what the mom of two has shared about her children.

J. Lo’s kids Emme and Max, fraternal twins, were born in 2008.

Lopez welcomed her twins with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony on Feb. 22, 2008. In her book, True Love, Lopez wrote about how motherhood changed her for the better: “Through the kids, I had started to understand more about love and what it was to truly give love and receive it. I learned that there are certain things it’s not OK to accept, and that was making me feel powerful and strong.”

Max and Emme just celebrated their 14th birthdays.

Lopez recently celebrated her kids’ 14th birthdays on Feb. 22 with a sweet post on Instagram. “So this is 1️⃣4️⃣!!!! My babies, my sunshine, my loves. Happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLulu. 🥥🥥 You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been to my life,” she wrote.

“Today marks a very special day…it’s 2/22/22…they say this day is a rare once in a lifetime moment for humanity…today breaks open the door to a more fulfilling sustainable and aligned future…a day to move forward and stop living in the past. A rebirth. It’s no wonder to me because this day 14 years ago has always symbolized for me the first day of the rest of my life,” she continued. “Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever and ever.”

Lopez calls her twins “The Coconuts.”

The Hustlers actress shared in an interview with Jay Leno the origin of her sweet nickname for her kids. Lopez explained that when her twins were little in their cribs and finally grew hair, they looked like coconuts. She also revealed that she has a coconut necklace with her twins’ engraved initials. There’s even a Coconuts fanpage on Instagram that J.Lo follows too!

Emme is an incredible performer.

When Emme was only 11 years old, they proved to be quite a star in the making, performing a mash-up of “Let’s Get Loud” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. An incredible video of Emme slaying a cover of Alicia Keys also made the rounds on the internet.

Emme uses gender neutral pronouns.

At a recent performance where Lopez and Emme sang a duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” J.Lo introduced Emme using gender neutral pronouns. “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this. I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey,” Lopez joked. Emme also shared behind-the-scenes photos of this duet in a recent Instagram post.

Max might have caught the acting bug.

Like his talented twin, Max (whose full name is Maximilian) also has some impressive pipes. But it seems like J.Lo’s only son might have his eyes set on Tinseltown, rather than a music studio. Max made his professional acting debut in his mom’s latest rom-com Marry Me, starring Owen Wilson and Sarah Silver playing “Numerator Max.” If the acting thing doesn’t pan out, he already has some impressive interviewing skills, asking his famous mother some hard-hitting questions on her YouTube channel. A then 11-year-old Max not only coaxed his superstar mom to spill the beans on the most trouble she got into as a kid, he also asked the insightful question: “was being a mom different than you expected?” She responded, “you cannot imagine what it’s like to be a mom until you’re a mom.”

Max is passionate about activism and inspired J.Lo, too.

Lopez shared with Elle that it was actually her son Max who inspired her to use her huge platform and fame for social change. In the summer of 2020, Lopez and her children attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles after Max had a serious chat with his triple-threat mama. “He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it, and I thought that was very insightful. It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here,” she told the magazine.

Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel Affleck make J.Lo a step-mom too.

Now that Lopez finally walked down the Las Vegas aisle with Affleck, J.Lo is officially a step-mom to her new husband’s three kids that he shares with actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The newlywed’s blended family seem to be getting along swimmingly, and have been spotted hanging out together at various events and fun outings.

With all of J.Lo’s accolades, probably none feels better than being a proud mom.