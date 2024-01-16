On Monday, the 75th Annual Emmy Awards honored extraordinary performances, writing, and shows from the past year. But just as fun as seeing who won in which category is breathing in the parade of high fashion and glamor as the honorees and industry big wigs arrive on the red (or in this case gray) carpet. In case you missed it, we rounded up our favorite looks sported by moms and dads and boy did they crush it: the best dressed parents at the 2024 Emmys prove that no one can whip up a brilliant look like a mom or dad.

The big winners of the evening were Beef, Succession, and The Bear, bringing home an impressive five, six, and six awards respectively. The big winners sartorially speaking? Velvet, red, black monochrome, and, somehow, electric lime. (I don’t make the rules, people... just kidding: I kind of do, at least here, since fashion is entirely subjective.) It was hard to pick, but I narrowed things down to 20 favorite looks. And, let us not forget that the Emmys are sort of the mid-point of so-called “awards season,” so we can’t wait to see what subsequent shows, like the Oscars, have in store.

Lizzy Caplan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Outstanding Actress nominee sported a goth-glam look on the carpet and “obsession” doesn’t cover. it. for. me. She also rocked a gorgeous black Donna Karan Atelier gown afterwards.

Anthony Anderson Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The evening’s host crushed each and every one of his many looks of the evening, but I think this red carpet one was my favorite because #RealMenWearFlorals.

Taraji P. Henson Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Henson looked radiant and regal in this stunning purple gown. Who doesn’t love a gauzy train? The simple styling and sleek ponytail here are impeccable.

Sarah Snook Variety/Variety/Getty Images One of the evening’s big winners was Succession star (and new mom) Sarah Snook. Not only did she take home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, she nailed this vibrant red gown, paired brilliantly with diamonds.

Sam Richardson FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images The Ted Lasso actor (and winner for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series) sported this beautifully textured cream blazer with black accents on the carpet and, honestly, it has me doing a little online shopping for more cream-colored items. People sleep on cream but, case in point, they should reconsider.

Hannah Waddingham ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Hannah Waddingham answers the question “What if there was a mermaid who was also a Vegas show girl who was also Miss America who was also universally beloved?” Honestly? I don’t think I would love this look on everyone, but Waddingham positively glows.

Jessica Chastain Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Has Jessica Chastain ever attended a red carpet she didn’t positively slay? Few folks can pull off electric lime green and make it look elegant but here’s Chastain in all her glory. And the movement on the bottom is just gorgeous.

Katherine Heigl Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images The fit and the fabric here give the sense that Heigl is wearing an animated dress, but in the best possible way. It’s a Golden Age of Hollywood look with styling to match. Gorgeous!

Donald Glover Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Say it again with me: Real. Men. Wear. Florals. They also wear sumptuous fabrics, like velvet. I absolutely love this look: from the Italian-style “no socks” look to the ornate clasps on his jacket. What a king.

Clare Danes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The front of this dress is beautiful, but the ornate hardware and criss-cross design of the back, this is where it truly shines. It looks beautiful with Danes’ sleek, simple bob.

Padma Lakshmi Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images OK, remember when I said few people could wear electric lime in a classy way? Well, here’s another one who did it perfectly. Going through her red (gray?) carpet looks in this gown, the mom of one and Top Chef alum knew the strong suit of this gown was movement. She twirled and swirled and was clearly loving every minute of it (I know I was, too).

Giancarlo Esposito Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Another color people sleep on? Maroon. But not Giancarlo Esposito. This rich look, complete with jaunty chapeau is the kind of effortless style we expect from this national treasure.

Niecy Nash Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Nash took home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series in this stunning mermaid gown in rich black velvet and taffeta. It’s giving “1980s Glam With A Modern Twist.”

Suki Waterhouse Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images To be perfectly honest with you? I don’t love this look. But. I also don’t hate it. And as a parenting writer at a parenting website, it would frankly be irresponsible not to include a “bump forward” look in a roundup like this. Said bump is Waterhouse’s first baby with partner Robert Pattinson.

Tatanka Means Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I am swooning over all the velvet I’m seeing on this carpet, especially among the men, but the strongest velvet game of the evening for sure goes to the Killers of the Flower Moon actor. Understated luxury and elegance and perfect plaits? Yes please.

Maria Bello ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Bello, who was nominated for her supporting role in Beef, absolutely rocked this unique ensemble. While the cut is super simple and leans into its geometric cuts (boxy square top, trapezoid bottom), the ornate beadwork really sets it apart as something special.

Christina Applegate VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images If Tatanka Means brought the best velvet game for the men, Dead to Me actress Christina Applegate has that distinction among the ladies. I love the color, I love the cut, I love the simple hair and makeup (makeup as dramatic as the color and material of this gown would have pushed it into costume-y) and I loved her reaction to the standing ovation she received from her many adoring colleagues.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images If Hannah Waddingham is “Vegas showgirl/Miss America Mermaid,” then Ralph is “business mermaid” and I’m very here for it. The highly structured, almost architectural look, complete with tuxedo top is perfection and just look at her shine: she knows she looks great.

Abby Elliott ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Spotting an Alexander McQueen gown is one of my favorite hobbies, and I absolutely love this one on Outstanding Actress nominee Abby Elliott, who welcomed her second child last year. The color and the unique neckline are positively stunning here.

Keri Russell Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images I believe the technical term for this look is “va-va-voom.” The billowing, highly structured train against the perfectly fit sheath dress is so unique (and who doesn’t love an all-black ensemble).

Not gonna lie: awards season is crushing it this year.