All The Family Movies We’re Looking Forward To Seeing In 2022

While 2021 may have given us hit films like Pixar’s Luca or a wild new take on Clifford The Big Red Dog, 2022 is going to deliver even more family movies we can’t wait to check out. And with several(!!!) new projects from Pixar, to a number of franchise sequels, to films released from brand new studios, there’s a lot to be excited about.

On this list, we’ve noted where you’ll be able to see these films — some will be in theaters, others can be streamed from the comfort of your couch. And whenever possible we’ve included precise dates, and while others have yet to be announced, we’ll keep you posted throughout the year.

But the best part about all of this? There’s even more on the horizon: this is just a start of the projects we know enough about to talk about! There’s other features, live-action and animated, that have been announced, but largely kept under wraps. (Can we say Into the Spider-Verse sequel?!)

Astronauts, dragons (plural!), mad scientists, and more, here’s what’s in store for movie loving families in 2022...

Sesame Street Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In theaters on Jan. 14 When Big Bird and his friends are expelled from their neighborhood under strange circumstances, they find themselves in the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. With the help of plucky history show host Sally Hawthorne, played by Anne Hathaway, they hope to save their neighborhood as she tries to save her show by proving “Yes, there is a Sesame Street neighborhood in New York City: it does exist!” But they’ll have to go up against the questionable agenda of the mayor. Other than the basic plot, not too much is known about the cast of the franchise’s third feature-length film, though Bo Burnham and Chance the Rapper are rumored to be attached to the project.

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania Sony Pictures Animation In theaters on Jan. 14 Strange things are afoot in Transylvania. Van Helsing's remarkable new invention has transformed Drac and his ghastly friends into humans, and Johnny into a creepy (but still friendly) monster! Now they must travel to South America in their new, unfamiliar bodies before the switch becomes permanent. This is the first movie in the franchise that will not feature Adam Sandler as the voice of Drac (the role has been taken over by noted voice actor Brian Hull), but the movie does not want for star power. Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Steve Buscemi, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan Michael-Key, David Spade, Jim Gaffigan and others will be reprising their roles from previous Hotel Transylvania movies.

Ice Age: Adventures of Buck Wild Dreamworks Streaming on Disney+ on Jan. 28 Hoping to spread their wings (and put a little space between themselves and their older sister, Ellie), adventurous possums Crash and Eddie set off on their own, but soon find themselves plummeting into an underground cave: the Lost World, a land where dinosaurs still exist! After they’re rescued by the wily, wonderful, and weird weasel, Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg), they must work together to save the lost world from devious dinosaurs. This is the sixth movie in the Ice Age franchise, which began 20 years ago – there’s been no official word as to which members of the original cast will be returning.

Turning Red Pixar In theaters on March 11 It’s Toronto in the early 2000s, and Mei and her friends are gearing up for a great year, that is until an ancient family “quirk” unleashes itself on Mei, turning her into a giant red panda every time her emotions run high. All of a sudden, what was going to be the best year ever has turned into a nightmare, where the teenager has to maintain composure through all the trials and tribulations of high school. Directed by Domee Shi, who last made us Pixar-cry* in the Oscar-winning animated short Bao, Turning Red is the studio’s first feature directed by a woman of color. *the special kind of sobbing we all do during Pixar movies – it’s like ugly crying but stronger

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount In theaters on April 8 Dr. Robotnik has been defeated (and banished to a planet full of mushrooms for good measure), so Sonic can really enjoy his alone time when Tom and Maddie leave him home alone as they go on vacation. But what do you know: that’s just when Dr. Robotnik (who now calls himself Dr. Eggman) returns from the mushroom planet with a new partner, Knuckles, at his side. They are in search of an emerald that can give the power to build and destroy civilizations. But Sonic has a new friend now, too – Tails – who go on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Warner Bros. In theaters on April 15 As Grindelwald's (Johnny Depp) power grows, Dumbledore (Jude Law) must rely on his confidante, Newt (Eddie Redmayne) with a mission to stand up against Grindewald’s impressive army. But there’s another war that has Dumbledore worried – World War II, which looms on the periphery of the wizarding world. This third installment of Fantastic Beasts is set in the 1930s and will explore wizarding communities around the world, including in Germany, Bhutan, China, the United States, Britain and more. Fans of Ilvermorny Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks (played by Jessica Williams) can look forward to seeing her “true glory” in this film according to screenwriter J.K. Rowling.

Luck AppleTV Streaming on Apple TV+ on April 18 Melanie is the unluckiest girl in the world. At least that’s what it feels like. But when she stumbles into a magical and fantastic undiscovered world, she learns the truth: that there are forces of good luck and bad luck that rule the world of humans, and have for a millennia! The movie will star Jane Fonda as the Dragon. According to Variety, the character is the "exuberant CEO of Good Luck and undisputed luckiest ancient being in all the land. She is elegant, stylish and as persuasive as she is powerful.” Whoopi Goldberg will play the enigmatic “Captain.”

The Bad Guys FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In theaters on April 22 Based on the popular children’s book of the same name, The Bad Guys is the story of legendary criminal masterminds Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula who have seen the error of their ways and wish to reform. But this might just be their hardest job yet! The cast features the voice talents of Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, and Marc Maron as Mr. Snake. Originally set to be released in September 2021, the pandemic delayed its theatrical debut, which was announced in October 2021.

Bob’s Burgers Movie Fox Entertainment In theaters on May 27 Little is known about the plot of the fan-anticipated film, but considering it’s based on a TV show that’s been on the air(and popular) for more than 10 years, and that the main cast are all involved in the project, we can guess hilarity and lots of impromptu songs. Even after the pandemic pushed the release of the the The Bob’s Burgers Movie from July 17, 2020 to April 9, 2021 before it was pushed off the release docket in January 2021, creator (and movie director) Loren Bouchard told Entertainment Weekly that he was really determined to get Bob’s Burgers into theaters. "We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob's is already on TV ... we’re excited about Bob's the movie being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that's something we've never been able to do before.”

Lightyear Pixar In theaters on June 17 We don’t know much about this highly anticipated project, but we do know it tells the story of Buzz Lightyear. Not Andy and Bonnie’s beloved toy, however, but a human Star Command pilot upon whom the toy is based. We also know that the movie will feature Taika Waititi in an undisclosed role and Chris Evans as Buzz... we also know Evans is really, really excited about it. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I've never meant it more in my life,” he said in a statement, which he shared on Twitter. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can't believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists hotel stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.” “Animated movie were an enormous part of my childhood,” he added. “They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.”

Minions: Rise of Gru Dreamworks In theaters on July 1 It’s the early 1970s and 12-year-old Gru is just like any other suburban kid... with dreams of super-villainy and world domination, that is. His heroes are the Vicious 6, a cadre of the baddest bad guys around and what do you know: they’ve recently had an opening for a new member after kicking out former leader Wild Knuckles. But when Gru and his Minions steal a precious stone from the Vicious 6, he has to go on the run. While in hiding he accepts the mentorship of Wild Knuckles himself. Steve Carell returns as Gru. Other voice actors incluyde Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damm, Michelle Yeoh, Lucy Lawless, Danny Trejo, RZA, and Julie Andrews.

Hocus Pocus 2 Disney+ via Twitter Streaming on Disney+ in October 2022 It’s been 29 years since we last saw the Sanderson Sisters in theaters... which may seem like a long time until you realize that their last break between appearances was 300 years! In this highly anticipated sequel to everyone’s favorite Halloween movie, three young women accidentally bring the sisters back to life and Salem will never be the same again. In addition to all three of the original witches — Kathy Najimy, Bette Middler, and Sarah Jessica Parker — reprising their roles, Doug Jones will return as the zombiefied Billy Butcherson. While we don’t have word on Omri Katz, Thora Birch, or other original stars, the sequel will include Tony Hale as Salem’s mayor, and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham in an unnamed role.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In theaters on Nov. 18 In a house on East 88th Street in New York City, lives the Primm family, and a small crocodile named Lyle. He loves helping around the house and playing with the neighborhood kids, but one neighbor, Mr. Grumps, is skeptical of the little reptile, and insists Lyle belongs in a zoo. Lyle is determined to prove him wrong and show him not to judge a book by its cover. The beloved children’s book character will come to life on the big screen via CGI. The cast includesJavier Bardem, Constance Wu, and Brett Gelman, but no word yet on who is playing who.

Untitled Mario Movie Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In theaters on Dec. 21 The last time the Mario Brothers hit the big screen was in 1993 and, despite casting Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo (both great!) in the titular roles, it was a critical and commercial failure (and also just absolutely terrible). Fans, therefore, are trepidatious but hopeful for the upcoming, computer animated feature film. While almost nothing is known about the movie, including the title, the cast has been announced and it’s a doozy. Chris Pratt will provide the voice of Mario, Charlie Day is Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy is Princess Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogan is Donkey Kong, and Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong. However, if you’re hoping to hear the iconic, stereotypical Italian “It’s-a me: Maaaario!” voice, co-producer Chris Meledandri has said you’ll be disappointed.

Pinocchio Disney Streaming on Disney+ in “late” 2022 We all know the story (first written in 1883 before becoming Disney’s second animated feature in 1940) a childless toymaker’s wish for a son brings his latest creation, a puppet, to life. The little wooden boy’s inability to understand right from wrong leads him on a series of adventures and misadventures in his journey to become human. This latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated feature will be directed by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forest Gump) and star Tom Hanks as the toy-maker Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fair, and Joseph Gorden-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket.

Disenchanted Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images In theaters in “late” 2022 What happens after happily ever after? For Giselle and Robert: it’s a move to the suburbs! The pair and Morgan now live in the town of Monroeville. The community is overseen by Malvina Monroe and, based on the name alone, we are probably safe in guessing she’s up to no good. When Giselle wishes that her life was once again a fairytale, the wish, as wishes do, backfires. Now it’s up to her to save her family – and her homeland, the Kingdom of Andalasia – before (what else?) the stroke of midnight. Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return as Giselle and Robert. Gabriella Baldacchino steps into the role of Morgan.

Dragon’s Lair Don Bluth Films Streaming on Netflix, date TBD This animated film is based on the 1983 LaserDisc video game. (PSA: if you’re old enough to know what a LaserDisc is, remember to stretch before strenuous activities like getting out of bed or walking faster than a shuffle.) Ryan Reynolds will play dashing knight Dirk the Daring, who must rescue Princess Daphne from the evil dragon Singe and a wizard named Mordroc. Animator Don Bluth, who designed the original video game, co-wrote and will co-direct in his first film since Titan A.E. in 2000. Dragon’s Lair will be animated using a mixture of traditional hand-drawn animation and digital techniques.

Apollo 10 1/2 DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Streaming on Netflix, date TBD This animated feature takes place in the summer of 1969, when the story of the first moon landing is told through two, interwoven perspectives – the astronauts and mission control who actually conducted the history-making mission, and that of an excited child living near Houston but watching everything unfold on TV. Inspired by writer and director Richard Linklater’s own childhood, the movie portrays a painstakingly detailed, realistic representation of the first mission to the moon, and the child protagonist’s fantasy of being chosen to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon. Zachary Levi and Jack Black will provide voices for the lead characters.

Peter Pan & Wendy Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Streaming on Disney+, date TBD This live-action adaptation J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of the boy who wouldn’t grow up features an all-star cast, as well as some tweaks to the original story (at long last: we get lost girls!). Relative newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson will play the titular roles, with Jude Law as Captain Hook (foiled by Jim Gaffigan as Smee), Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell, and Alan Tudyk and Molly Parker as Mr. and Mrs. Darling. Peter Pan & Wendy has been seriously delayed: originally set to begin filming in April 2020, production ran from March 2021 to the beginning of September.