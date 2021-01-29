These Family Movies Are Coming Out In 2021 & They All Look So Good

Movies like Soul, Over The Moon, Scoob!, and Trolls World Tour dominated our TVs in 2020, so families everywhere are likely in need of fresh content this year. And while life is still pretty much on pause and we're still cooped up at home for the foreseeable future, there are still plenty of family and kids' movies coming out in 2021 to keep our little ones entertained and busy. Best of all? Parents will probably get a kick out of them, too.

First of all, Disney has more than 20 movies coming out in 2021, so there's already no shortage of entertainment from one production company. As for streaming platforms like Netflix, the company has announced that it will release one new movie every week throughout the year, though not everything will be family-friendly. Modern takes on classics like Tom & Jerry and Cinderella are also slated to premiere in 2021.

Now, as for when and how these movies will be released, that varies by who is producing them. So while some movies will be released directly on streaming services like Netflix or Disney+, others will head to theaters first before you can stream them at home. So bust out your trusty planner and make a note for all the new family movies coming out in 2021.

Finding 'Ohana Netflix Two siblings, raised in Brooklyn, find themselves going on an epic adventure to find long lost treasure with new friends during their summer in rural Oahu. Release date: Jan. 29 on Netflix.

Flora & Ulysses Disney Disney's live-action adaptation of Flora & Ulysses by Kate DiCamillo tells the story of 10-year-old Flora, a comic book fan and cynic who rescues a squirrel with superhero powers. Release date: Feb. 19 on Disney+.

Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. The iconic cat and mouse rivalry will come to life in this new live-action mixed with animation Tom & Jerry film. Release date: Feb. 26 in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures/YouTube SpongeBob Squarepants is back in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which has already been released internationally. The movie follows SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick as they head out on an adventure to find SpongeBob's pet snail Gary who's gone missing. Release date: March 4 on Paramount+.

Raya & The Last Dragon Disney Humans and dragons once co-existed in the fantasy world of Kumandra, but were driven away by monsters. When the monsters return, it's up to lone warrior Raya to find the last dragon and stop them for good. Release date: March 5 in theaters and with Premier Access on Disney+

YES DAY Netflix When two parents are sick of saying "no" to their kids and co-workers, they decide to have a "yes day" — 24 hours where their kids control the day. Little do they know that this will bring them on an adventure all over Los Angeles. What's more, it stars Jennifer Garner. Release date: March 12 on Netflix.

Rumble Paramount Pictures/YouTube In a world where monsters co-exist with humans and monster wrestling is a professional sport, it's up to one teenager to follow in her father's footsteps and coach one underdog monster into a champion. Release date: May 14 in theaters.

Cruella Disney In this 101 Dalmatians prequel, Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil, a fashion designer who becomes obsessed with Dalmatians. Release date: May 28 on Disney+.

Free Guy 20th Century Studios/YouTube Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller in the background of a video game who decides to control the narrative for once. Release date: May 21 in theaters.

Spirit Untamed Moveclips/YouTube In this follow-up to 2002's animated film, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong discovers a kindred spirit in a wild horse named Spirit. Release date: June 4 in theaters.

Vivo Epic Screen Time/YouTube Featuring new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vivo is a brand new animated, musical film about music and friendship that "will take audiences on an epic adventure to gorgeous and vibrant locations never before seen in animation." Release date: June 4 in theaters.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube In this sequel to the 2018 live-action animated film, Peter Rabbit ventures out of the garden and finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to find him, he must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be. Release date: June 11 in theaters.

Luca Walt Disney Studios Pixar's new film Luca tells a story about a young boy who has an unforgettable summer in a seaside town in Italy. Release date: June 18 in theaters.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru Movieclips Trailers/YouTube The adorable yellow minions are back in this Despicable Me prequel. Minions: The Rise of Gru, tells the origin story of how Gru came to be the world's greatest super villain. Release date: July 2 in theaters.

Space Jam: A New Legacy 2020 NBA Playoffs/YouTube LeBron James stars in this Space Jam sequel. Don't worry, those wacky Looney Toons characters will return! Release date: July 16 in theaters.

Cinderella Cinderella Movie A new, musical take on this fairytale classic stars, wait for it, Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter as a Fairy Godmother. Release date: July 16 in theaters.

Disney's Jungle Cruise Walt Disney Studios/YouTube Based on the famous ride at Disneyland, Disney's Jungle Cruise finds Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a charismatic riverboat captain on a mission. Release date: July 22 in theaters.

Hotel Transylvania 4 Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube This will be the fourth installment of the hilarious Hotel Transylvania film series, though the plot of the film is not entirely known just yet... Release date: Aug. 6 in theaters.

PAW Patrol: The Movie Nick Jr./YouTube Ryder and his team of pups are heading to the big screen in PAW Patrol: The Movie. Whenever there is trouble — no matter how big or small — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye are ready to save the day. Release date: Aug. 20 in theaters.

The Boss Baby: Family Business Peacock Kids/YouTube The Boss Baby and his older brother, Tim, are all grown up with kids of their own in this Boss Baby sequel. But when a new Boss Baby brings them together, she inspires a new family business. Release date: Sept. 17 in theaters.

My Little Pony My Little Pony Official/YouTube Not much information is known about the brand new My Little Pony film, but you'll obviously need to wear sparkles when you watch it. Release date: Sept. 24 in theaters.

The Addams Family 2 MGM/YouTube In this sequel to the 2019 animated film, the Addams family is back together again, finding themselves in some pretty wacky adventures. Release date: Oct. 8 in theaters.

Ron's Gone Wrong Epic Screen Time/YouTube In a world where walking, talking robots have become children's best friends, Ron's Gone Wrong explores what happens when one robot friend doesn't seem to work. Release date: Oct. 22 in theaters.

Clifford The Big Red Dog Paramount Pictures/YouTube When a middle school girl named Emily gets a small, red puppy, she never expected to wake up and find him to be a giant, 10-foot dog. Emily and Clifford then embark on a super exciting adventure in New York City in this live-action film, based on the beloved children's book series. Release date: Nov. 5 in theaters.

Ghostbusters Afterlife Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube Find out what happens in this next chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters. Release date: Nov. 11 in theaters.

A Boy Called Christmas StudiocanalUK/YouTube Based on the best-selling book by Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas follows an ordinary young boy who sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north. Release date: November on Netflix.

Sing 2 Moveclips Trailers/YouTube The sequel to 2016's animated family musical Sing will star celebs like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. Release date: Dec. 22 in theaters.

West Side Story Derya Pembe/YouTube Two teenagers from opposite sides of the city fall in love in this West Side Story adaptation from director Stephen Spielberg. Release date: Dec. 10 in theaters.

A Winter's Tale From Shaun The Sheep Shaun the Sheep/YouTube A half-hour Shaun the Sheep holiday-themed special? Sign me up! Release date: This holiday season on Netflix.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube This animated film tells the story of a teenage girl who has been accepted into the film school of her dreams. But when her whole family embarks on a road trip to bring her to college, their plans are interrupted by a technology uprising, and it's up to them to save the world. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.

Blazing Samurai Inspired by the Western comedy film Blazing Saddles, Blazing Samurai is an animated family comedy about a samurai who hopes to make his dreams come true. Release date: TBD in 2021 in theaters.

Back to the Outback Netflix Family A group of Australia's deadliest creatures plot an escape from the zoo to the outback after they grow tired of being locked away in Back to the Outback. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.

Wish Dragon Netflix Family In Wish Dragon, a college student with powerful dreams and a cynical dragon set off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.

The Loud House Movie Netflix Family From Nickelodeon, The Loud House follows a family as they go to Scotland where they learn that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.

Robin Robin Netflix Family Robin Robin tells a cute and funny story about a bird named Robin who was raised by a family of mice. "Robin sets off on the heist to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is," Netflix's description reads. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.

Arlo the Alligator Boy Netflix Family In Arlo the Alligator Boy, a half human, half alligator boy decides to leave the swamp and search for his father in New York City. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.