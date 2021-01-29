These Family Movies Are Coming Out In 2021 & They All Look So Good

Movies like
Soul, Over The Moon, Scoob!, and Trolls World Tour dominated our TVs in 2020, so families everywhere are likely in need of fresh content this year. And while life is still pretty much on pause and we're still cooped up at home for the foreseeable future, there are still plenty of family and kids' movies coming out in 2021 to keep our little ones entertained and busy. Best of all? Parents will probably get a kick out of them, too.
First of all,
Disney has more than 20 movies coming out in 2021, so there's already no shortage of entertainment from one production company. As for streaming platforms like Netflix, the company has announced that it will release one new movie every week throughout the year, though not everything will be family-friendly. Modern takes on classics like Tom & Jerry and Cinderella are also slated to premiere in 2021.
Now, as for when and how these movies will be released, that varies by who is producing them. So while some movies will be released directly on streaming services like Netflix or Disney+, others will head to theaters first before you can stream them at home. So bust out your trusty planner and make a note for all the new family movies coming out in 2021.
Two siblings, raised in Brooklyn, find themselves going on an epic adventure to find long lost treasure with new friends during their summer in rural Oahu.
Release date: Jan. 29 on Netflix.
The iconic cat and mouse rivalry will come to life in this new live-action mixed with animation
Tom & Jerry film. Release date: Feb. 26 in theaters and on HBO Max. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Humans and dragons once co-existed in the fantasy world of Kumandra, but were driven away by monsters. When the monsters return, it's up to lone warrior
Raya to find the last dragon and stop them for good. Release date: March 5 in theaters and with Premier Access on Disney+
When two parents are sick of saying "no" to their kids and co-workers, they decide to have a "yes day" — 24 hours where their kids control the day. Little do they know that this will bring them on an adventure all over Los Angeles. What's more, it
stars Jennifer Garner. Release date: March 12 on Netflix.
In a world where monsters co-exist with humans and monster wrestling is a professional sport, it's up to one teenager to follow in her father's footsteps and coach one underdog monster into a champion.
Release date: May 14 in theaters.
In this
101 Dalmatians prequel, Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil, a fashion designer who becomes obsessed with Dalmatians. Release date: May 28 on Disney+.
Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller in the background of a video game who decides to control the narrative for once.
Release date: May 21 in theaters.
In this
follow-up to 2002's animated film, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong discovers a kindred spirit in a wild horse named Spirit. Release date: June 4 in theaters.
Featuring new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda,
Vivo is a brand new animated, musical film about music and friendship that "will take audiences on an epic adventure to gorgeous and vibrant locations never before seen in animation." Release date: June 4 in theaters. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
In this sequel to the 2018 live-action animated film, Peter Rabbit ventures out of the garden and finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to find him, he must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.
Release date: June 11 in theaters.
Pixar's new film
Luca tells a story about a young boy who has an unforgettable summer in a seaside town in Italy. Release date: June 18 in theaters.
The adorable yellow minions are back in this
Despicable Me prequel. , tells the origin story of how Gru came to be the world's greatest super villain. Minions: The Rise of Gru Release date: July 2 in theaters.
LeBron James stars in this
. Don't worry, those wacky Space Jam sequel Looney Toons characters will return! Release date: July 16 in theaters.
A new, musical take on this fairytale classic stars, wait for it, Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter as a Fairy Godmother.
Release date: July 16 in theaters.
Based on the
famous ride at Disneyland, Disney's Jungle Cruise finds Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a charismatic riverboat captain on a mission. Release date: July 22 in theaters.
This will be the fourth installment of the hilarious
Hotel Transylvania film series, though the plot of the film is not entirely known just yet... Release date: Aug. 6 in theaters.
Ryder and his team of pups are
heading to the big screen in PAW Patrol: The Movie. Whenever there is trouble — no matter how big or small — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky, and Skye are ready to save the day. Release date: Aug. 20 in theaters. The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Boss Baby and his older brother, Tim, are all grown up with kids of their own in this
. But when a new Boss Baby brings them together, she inspires a new family business. Boss Baby sequel Release date: Sept. 17 in theaters.
Not much information is known about the brand new
My Little Pony film, but you'll obviously need to wear sparkles when you watch it. Release date: Sept. 24 in theaters.
In this sequel to the 2019 animated film, the Addams family is
back together again, finding themselves in some pretty wacky adventures. Release date: Oct. 8 in theaters.
In a world where walking, talking robots have become children's best friends,
Ron's Gone Wrong explores what happens when one robot friend doesn't seem to work. Release date: Oct. 22 in theaters.
When a middle school girl named Emily gets a small, red puppy, she never expected to wake up and find him to be a giant, 10-foot dog. Emily and Clifford then embark on a super exciting adventure in New York City in this live-action film,
based on the beloved children's book series. Release date: Nov. 5 in theaters.
Find out what happens in this
next chapter in the . When a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters. Ghostbusters universe Release date: Nov. 11 in theaters.
Based on the
best-selling book by Matt Haig, A Boy Called Christmas follows an ordinary young boy who sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north. Release date: November on Netflix.
The sequel to 2016's animated family musical
Sing will star celebs like Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Nick Kroll, Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly. Release date: Dec. 22 in theaters.
Two teenagers from opposite sides of the city fall in love in this
West Side Story adaptation from director Stephen Spielberg. Release date: Dec. 10 in theaters. A Winter's Tale From Shaun The Sheep The Mitchells vs. the Machines
This animated film tells the story of a teenage girl who has been accepted into the film school of her dreams. But when her whole family embarks on a road trip to bring her to college, their plans are interrupted by a technology uprising, and it's up to them to save the world.
Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.
Inspired by the Western comedy film
Blazing Saddles, Blazing Samurai is an animated family comedy about a samurai who hopes to make his dreams come true. Release date: TBD in 2021 in theaters.
A group of Australia's deadliest creatures plot an
escape from the zoo to the outback after they grow tired of being locked away in Back to the Outback. Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.
In
a college student with powerful dreams and a cynical dragon set off on an adventure through modern day Shanghai. Wish Dragon, Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.
From Nickelodeon,
follows a family as they go to Scotland where they learn that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The Loud House Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix. tells a cute and funny story about a bird named Robin who was raised by a family of mice. "Robin sets off on the heist to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is," Netflix's description reads. Robin Robin
Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.
In
a half human, half alligator boy decides to leave the swamp and search for his father in New York City. Arlo the Alligator Boy, Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.
In
a warrior princess sets off on a "quest to recruit three legendary fighters to help save the world of men and gods." Maya and the Three, Release date: TBD in 2021 on Netflix.