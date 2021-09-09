Christmas music really gets all of the good press for holiday sounds. You have your “Jingle Bells,” your “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” all of those old standards that really bring you back to those particular Christmas feelings. But the reality is, Halloween music is where it’s at. First of all, Halloween music is more translatable for the rest of the year. You can listen to some traditionally spooky songs in February and they’ll sound just as good as they do in October. Also an argument could be made that Halloween music lends itself to more of a party atmosphere with friends rather than a cozy atmosphere with family. These Halloween songs in particular are all pretty groovy, danceable jams that are popular with young trick-or-treaters and grown-up costume party-goers alike. Because it’s all about squeezing every bit of fun and nostalgia possible out of the season, right?

Halloween songs have actually not been around for very long, probably because Halloween as we know it hasn’t been around all that long either. While the concept of the spooky holiday originated around 2000 years ago as a Celtic tradition called Samhain, a celebration of the end of the harvest, the modern version of Halloween, with the trick-or-treating and costumes, came around in the late 1800s.

It would take several more decades before the world started to make some of that sweet, sweet Halloween music that sets the tone for the spooky season.

“Season Of The Witch” Donovan Donovan’s “Season Of The Witch” is a perfect spooky anthem. In 1966, Scottish singer Donovan came out with one of the grooviest Halloween anthems, “Season Of The Witch.” There have been several new versions since, and I can tell you that whichever one you pick for your party will be a hit.

“Psycho Killer” The Talking Heads “Psycho Killer” by The Talking Heads. Always great. So here’s why “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads from 1977 is so great. It sounds happy and fun with all of that “fa, fa, fa, fa” stuff, but it’s about a psycho killer. And it’s very fun to dance to. All the makings of a perfect Halloween song.

“Somebody’s Watching Me” Rockwell ft. Michael Jackson Rockwell wants to know if “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Thank you Rockwell and Michael Jackson, for the quintessentially weird “Somebody’s Watching Me” from 1984. The electronic interludes, catchy chorus, and let’s face it, the video... it’s truly perfect.

“Disturbia” Rihanna “Disturbia” is another great choice. I don’t have to tell you why 2009’s “Disturbia” from Rihanna is always perfect for Halloween, you already know.

“I Put A Spell On You” Bette Midler Bette Midlet’s “I Put A Spell On You” is so fantastic. Bette Midler’s version of “I Put A Spell On You” from Hocus Pocus is not the original, but does it matter? Nobody sings like Winnifred Sanderson. And her sisters singing back-up, come on.

“Enter Sandman” Metallica “Enter Sandman” is a grunge classic. The grunge scene of the ‘90s was the perfect background for hardcore Halloween music. Put on 1991’s “Enter Sandman” by Metallica at your next Halloween party and watch everyone start banging their heads on the dance floor.

“Monster” Kanye West ft. Jay-Z “Monster” is an amazing collaboration. Kanye West’s “Monster” from 2010 featuring Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver is definitely best for the adult Halloween party. Loads of swears. But it’s also pretty amazing.

“Sweet But Psycho” Ava Max “Sweet But Psycho” is great. Ava Max’ “Sweet But Psycho” from 2018 will definitely get everyone on the dance floor. Halloween or no Halloween.

“Thriller” Michael Jackson Of course “Thriller” makes it on the Halloween playlist. No Halloween dance mix is complete without “Thriller” by Michael Jackson from 1984. Everyone loves it. Almost everyone knows at least a bit of the choreography. And it just holds up.

“Ghostbusters” Ray Parker Jr. “Ghostbusters” holds up. You know who you’re gonna call, so just lean into the nostalgic fun of Ray Parker Jr.’s 1984 classic “Ghostbusters” and have a good time.

“Superstition” Stevie Wonder “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder is still a hit for a reason. The opening notes of Stevie Wonder’s 1972 song “Superstition” will pull you in every time.

“Pet Sematary” The Ramones “Pet Semetary” by the Ramones has a clear message. The message from the Ramones 1989 song “Pet Sematary” comes directly from the Stephen King novel. They don’t want to get buried in a pet sematary, they don’t want to live their lives again. That sounds fair to me.

“Witchy Woman” The Eagles “Witchy Woman” is a real mood. I think every woman should get to do a slow walk into a Halloween party as The Eagles’ “Witchy Woman” from 1972 plays in the background just once in her life. I’m still waiting, but I bet it will make me feel just fantastic.

“Monster Lady GaGa “Monster” by Lady GaGa is required Halloween listening. Lady GaGa is herself a Halloween icon, so obviously her 2009 song “Monster” is required listening every Oct. 31.